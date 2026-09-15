Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company" or "Origen") is pleased to announce that 1600292 B.C. Ltd. (the "Purchaser") has advised the Company that it is mobilizing an exploration crew to the Wishbone Gold-Silver Project ("Wishbone" or the "Property"), located in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

The upcoming field program is designed to further define and prioritize drill targets in preparation for a planned 2027 drill program.

The work follows Origen's 2025 induced polarization ("IP") survey, which identified multiple high-priority targets at Wishbone, including geophysical responses associated with known gold-bearing veins and similar responses beneath portions of an extensive, previously untested gold-in-soil/talus anomaly.

On September 8, 2026, Origen announced an agreement for the sale of its 100% interest in Wishbone to the Purchaser. Under the proposed transaction, Origen will receive 4,000,000 common shares of the Purchaser at a deemed value of $0.25 per share, representing deemed consideration of $1,000,000, and will be granted a 1% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Property. The shares may be subject to escrow and applicable securities-law resale restrictions and are intended to become listed and posted for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange upon completion of the Purchaser's Exchange Listing, with release from escrow in accordance with the applicable escrow terms, if required.

"We are very pleased to see the Purchaser moving quickly to continue advancing Wishbone," stated Gary Schellenberg, CEO of Origen. "Considerable work has already gone into identifying a number of compelling targets across the Property. This program is an important next step toward refining those targets for drilling in 2027. For Origen shareholders, it also demonstrates the benefit of the transaction structure. We retain exposure to future exploration success through both our equity position in the Purchaser and our 1% NSR, while the Purchaser funds the next stage of exploration."

Advancing Wishbone Toward Drilling

Wishbone hosts 11 identified target areas along a mineralized trend extending for more than 10 kilometres. Exploration has identified high-grade gold-silver quartz-carbonate vein mineralization as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide-style mineralization.

Historical and recent exploration has returned significant surface results, including grab and float samples containing up to approximately 6,700 g/t silver and 202.6 g/t gold.

Rapid retreat of the central glacier has also exposed significant areas of previously inaccessible ground. Sampling along the glacier margins has returned numerous high-grade gold, silver and copper results, including a boulder containing 202.6 g/t gold in 2023, a boulder at the Lake showing returning 164.7 g/t gold in 2024, and a separate chalcopyrite-bearing boulder returning 14.6% copper.

At the Windy target, an extensive gold-in-soil/talus anomaly remains largely untested by drilling. The 2025 IP program identified geophysical responses associated with known gold-bearing veins and similar responses extending beneath portions of the anomaly.

Over the next two weeks, the field program will focus on conducting an induced polarization survey over the Windy and Rat mineralized zones. The mineralization in the Rat area is hypothesized to be generated by a porphyry at depth. It is hoped that the IP survey over the area will shed some light on this and further aid in drill planning for next season.

Grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of mineralization hosted on the Property. Float samples are not in place and their bedrock source is unknown; results are not necessarily indicative of mineralization at depth or of the Property as a whole.

Wishbone Transaction

As announced September 8, 2026, the Purchaser has agreed to acquire Origen's 100% interest in the Wishbone Project.

Origen would like to further clarify the sales terms as disclosed in its September 8, 2026 news release.

Under the proposed transaction, Origen will receive 4,000,000 common shares of the Purchaser at a deemed value of $0.25 per share, representing deemed consideration of $1,000,000. The shares maybe subject to escrow and applicable securities-law resale restrictions and are intended to become listed and posted for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange upon completion of the Purchaser's Exchange Listing, with release from escrow in accordance with the applicable escrow terms, if required Origen will also be granted a 1% NSR royalty on the Property.

Under the agreement, the Purchaser has agreed to use commercially reasonable efforts, at its sole cost and expense, to complete the Exchange Listing on or prior to July 30, 2027, or such other date as may be agreed to in writing by the parties. Completion of the transaction remains subject to applicable regulatory, corporate and other approvals and conditions.

The Wishbone Project comprises approximately 3,941 hectares in British Columbia's Golden Triangle and is adjacent to the Galore Creek copper-gold project jointly owned by Teck Resources Limited and Newmont Corporation.



Strategic Rationale



The proposed sale is consistent with Origen's strategy of realizing value from its portfolio while allocating its capital and management resources toward projects where the Company believes it can generate the greatest value for shareholders.

Rather than requiring Origen to fund the next stage of exploration at Wishbone, the transaction converts the Company's direct project ownership into 4,000,000 common shares of the Purchaser at a deemed value of $0.25 per share, representing deemed consideration of $1,000,000, together with a 1% NSR royalty. The shares may be subject to escrow and applicable securities-law resale restrictions and are intended to become listed and posted for trading upon completion of the Purchaser's Exchange Listing, with release from escrow in accordance with the applicable escrow terms, if required Should the Purchaser successfully complete the Exchange Listing and advance Wishbone, Origen will retain exposure to potential future value through both its shareholding and its NSR royalty.

John Harrop, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release.

About Origen

Origen is fully focused on its new Brazilian REE acquisition, while holding a 100% interest in the Los Sapitos Lithium project in Argentina, the Wishbone project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, and three other 100% owned precious and critical metal projects in southern British Columbia.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314377