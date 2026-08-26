With effect from August 27, 2026, the subscription rights of Netel Holding AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including September 07, 2026.
With effect from August 27, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Netel Holding AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including September 17, 2026.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Subscription rights
|Short name:
|NETEL TR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0030262XXX
|Order book ID:
|536889
|Market Segment:
|OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
With effect from August 27, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Netel Holding AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including September 17, 2026.
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|NETEL BTA
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0030262XXX
|Order book ID:
|536890
|Market Segment:
|OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
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