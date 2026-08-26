Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: NETEL TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0030262XXX Order book ID: 536889 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: NETEL BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0030262XXX Order book ID: 536890 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from August 27, 2026, the subscription rights of Netel Holding AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including September 07, 2026.With effect from August 27, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Netel Holding AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including September 17, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB