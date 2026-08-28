Netel Holding AB: Netel signs agreement with Elvia in Norway to upgrade two substations with a total value of about 44 MNOK

Netel's subsidiary Nett-Tjenester has signed agreements with Norway's leading energy company Elvia for the upgrade of substations in Oslo and Innlandet county. The projects are worth a total of approximately 44 MNOK.

The substation in Tøyen, Oslo - one of Elvia's largest - is set to be upgraded with new protection and control systems. Netel is responsible for planning, technical design, technical calculations, equipment delivery, installation, documentation, testing, commissioning, and training. The project begins this autumn and is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2028. The contract is valued at approximately 34 MNOK.

The substation in Innlandet is part of the regional grid between Brumunddal and Fåberg/Børstad. Netel will supply equipment and technical services for a new 22 kV switchgear installation and the expansion of protection and control systems. The scope of supply also includes documentation and support during commissioning. The project begins this autumn and is scheduled for completion in 2027. The contract is valued at approximately 10 MNOK.

"We are very pleased with the trust Elvia is showing us," says Jeanette Reuterskiöld, President and CEO of Netel. "These important projects confirm our position as a leading player in the Norwegian energy supply sector."

About us

With over 25 years of experience, Netel is a leader in the development and maintenance of critical infrastructure within Infraservices, Power and Telecom. We are involved in the entire value chain from design, production and maintenance of our customers' facilities. We are dedicated to securing an accessible and reliable future, where technology unites and transforms society. Netel reported net sales of SEK 2,915 million in 2025 and the number of employees in the group is about 800. Netel is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. Read more at netelgroup.com.

Contacts

Jeanette Reuterskiöld, President and CEO, +46 (0) 702 28 03 89, jeanette.reuterskiold@netel.se

Fredrik Helenius, CFO, +46 (0) 730 85 52 86, fredrik.helenius@netel.se

Åse Lindskog, IR, +46 (0) 730 24 48 72, ase.lindskog@netelgroup.com