Netel Holding AB: The Swedish Companies Registration Office has approved the merger of seven Swedish subsidiaries in Netel Group

A key measure in Netel's cost-saving program is the merger of the Swedish operating companies into a single company. The Swedish Companies Registration Office has now approved the merger of the first seven companies. The remaining five companies will be merged with the Swedish operating company before the end of the year.

The cost-saving program, presented in October 2025, aims to reduce costs by SEK 15-25 million, with full effect by 2027. Merging the twelve Swedish companies will streamline decision-making processes, lower overhead costs, and increase organisational efficiency in areas such as procurement, tendering, and project management. In addition, the merger will foster standardised working methods, faster knowledge transfer, and more efficient communication channels.

"Merging the Swedish companies makes us more efficient and allows us to build a stronger sense of team unity and enhance Netel's appeal as an employer," says Jeanette Reuterskiöld, President and CEO of Netel.

The initial merger involves the companies ICT Consulting, Oppunda Kraftkonsult, Svensk Elkraftsentreprenad SEKE, Eltek Entreprenad, Eltek Kraft och Montage, Karlskoga Mark KMAB, and Bredbyns Schakt.

About us

With over 25 years of experience, Netel is a leader in the development and maintenance of critical infrastructure within Infraservices, Power and Telecom. We are involved in the entire value chain from design, production and maintenance of our customers' facilities. We are dedicated to securing an accessible and reliable future, where technology unites and transforms society. Netel reported net sales of SEK 2,915 million in 2025 and the number of employees in the group is about 800. Netel is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. Read more at netelgroup.com.

Contacts

Jeanette Reuterskiöld, President and CEO, +46 (0) 702 28 03 89, jeanette.reuterskiold@netel.se

Fredrik Helenius, CFO, +46 (0) 730 85 52 86, fredrik.helenius@netel.se

Åse Lindskog, IR, +46 (0) 730 24 48 72, ase.lindskog@netelgroup.com