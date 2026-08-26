Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - PesoRama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) (OTCQX: PSSOF), a Canadian company operating dollar stores in Mexico under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market. PesoRama Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink Limited Market.

PesoRama Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "PSSOF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

PesoRama operates JOi Dollar Plus, a chain of corporately operated dollar stores that gives Mexican shoppers in dense urban neighborhoods the same convenience, quality and consistency as dollar stores familiar to shoppers in Canada and the United States. Since opening its first store in Mexico City in 2019, the Company has expanded to 43 stores across Mexico City and five surrounding states filling the gap between local bodegas and big-box retailers with more than 20 categories of everyday merchandise, from household goods and health and beauty items to seasonal and party products, priced for the cost-conscious Mexican consumer.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Trading on the OTCQX Best Market is an important step for PesoRama as we broaden our U.S. shareholder base. Our stores are fulfilling real demand from cost-conscious Mexican consumers in an underserved market, and this upgrade gives investors in the United States easier access to that. We remain focused on expanding our footprint, deepening brand loyalty, and delivering long-term value for our shareholders," said Rahim Bhaloo, Founder, CEO & Chairman of PesoRama Inc.

Trading in non-U.S. North American securities on OTC Markets reached $23.4 billion in the second quarter of 2026, representing an 88.25% increase over Q2 2025. OTC Markets recorded $453.34 billion in total dollar volume in the first half of the year. Canada ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.

About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama, operating under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, is a Mexican value dollar store retailer. PesoRama launched operations in 2019 in Mexico City and the surrounding areas targeting high density, high traffic locations. PesoRama's 43 stores (soon to be 46) offer consistent merchandise offerings which include items in the following categories: household goods, pet supplies, seasonal products, party supplies, health and beauty, snack food items, confectionery and more. For more information visit: http://pesorama.ca.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

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Media Contact:

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Source: PesoRama Inc.