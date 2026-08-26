XBP Global Holdings, Inc.: XBP Secures Contract with British Airways to Deploy 'Plexus AI'

Sovereign Agentic AI solution automates aircraft maintenance lifecycles, drives operational efficiencies, and sets new benchmark for heavy asset tracking

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBP Global Holdings, Inc. ("XBP Global" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: XBP), a multinational technology and services company orchestrating mission-critical systems that enable hyper-automation and digital transformation, today announced an executed contract with British Airways to commence the deployment of Plexus AI, the company's marquee sovereign Agentic AI solution.

By implementing Plexus AI, British Airways will unlock significant operational efficiencies, automate document and maintenance workflows, and consolidate its software footprint by replacing legacy third-party vendors.

As the enterprise landscape transitions into the era of high-performance open-weight models, XBP leverages expedited training protocols to rapidly integrate these advanced models into its sovereign agentic infrastructure. This approach allows enterprise clients to achieve superior performance at significantly lower cost points and timelines - all while keeping data strictly within the client's private boundaries and adhering to strict regulatory standards like the EU AI Act.

Key Capabilities and Solution Highlights:

Automated Asset Lifecycle Vectorization: Captures, vectorizes, and stores every maintenance event across British Airways' highly variable, highly complex fleet within a secure, private vector database.

Captures, vectorizes, and stores every maintenance event across British Airways' highly variable, highly complex fleet within a secure, private vector database. Controlled Access & Off-Lease Reproduction: Agentic AI manages all access in and out of the datastore, enabling accurate, instant reproduction of full servicing histories when aircraft go off lease or are sold.

Agentic AI manages all access in and out of the datastore, enabling accurate, instant reproduction of full servicing histories when aircraft go off lease or are sold. Open-Weight Enterprise Efficiency: Powered by XBP's expedited training protocols, delivers cutting-edge AI capabilities at optimized value without external data exposure.

Powered by XBP's expedited training protocols, delivers cutting-edge AI capabilities at optimized value without external data exposure. Sovereign & EU AI Act Compliant: Deployed in a secure and scalable way within British Airways' private cloud, representing XBP's second major sovereign rollout following its deployment with CNAM.





"The era of enterprise open-weight AI models is here, and our expedited training protocols allow us to pass massive efficiency and cost advantages directly to our partners," said Vitalie Robu, President of XBP Europe. "For British Airways, Plexus AI solves a critical, complex operational challenge: maintaining an unalterable, searchable, and fully compliant servicing history for a massive fleet, right down to off-lease asset transitions. By combining top-tier Agentic AI with private cloud architecture, we are setting a new standard for high-value asset management that we plan to replicate across the global aviation sector."

The core architecture of Plexus AI represents a highly replicable value proposition - not only across global commercial airlines maintaining strict data privacy, but for any enterprise servicing high-value, complex heavy machinery. Following this deployment, XBP plans to offer this solution to other global airlines and industrial enterprises where precise, automated tracking of complex equipment service lifecycles is vital to safety, uptime, and efficiency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These statements include financial forecasts, projections, and other statements about future operations, financial position, business strategy, market opportunities, and trends. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that are inherently uncertain and subject to risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include, but are not limited to: (1) risks related to the acquisition and related restructuring, including the inability to realize anticipated benefits, disruptions to operations, and costs associated with the acquisition; (2) legal proceedings; (3) failure to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; (4) competition and market conditions; (5) economic, geopolitical, and regulatory changes; (6) challenges in retaining clients, employees, and suppliers; and (7) other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" section of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2025. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. XBP Global undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. There is no assurance that XBP Global or its subsidiaries will achieve the results projected in these statements.

About XBP Global

XBP Global is a multinational technology and services company powering intelligent workflows for organizations worldwide. With a presence in 20 countries and approximately 9,200 employees, XBP Global partners with over 2,000 clients, including many of the Fortune 100, to orchestrate mission-critical systems that enable hyper-automation.

Our proprietary platforms, agentic AI-driven automation, and deep domain expertise across industries and the public and private sectors enable our clients to entrust us with their most impactful digital transformations and workflows. By combining innovation with execution excellence, XBP Global helps businesses reimagine how they work, transact, and unlock value.

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