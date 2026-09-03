XBP Global Holdings, Inc.: XBP Europe Named to UK Government's G-Cloud 15 Framework

Award follows the company's position on G-Cloud 14, extending XBP Europe's reach into UK public sector cloud procurement under the new Procurement Act 2023 rules

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBP Global Holdings, Inc. ("XBP Global" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: XBP), a multinational technology and services company powering intelligent workflows for organizations worldwide, today announced that its European subsidiary, XBP Europe, has again been approved to sell its services to the UK government through the G-Cloud 15 Framework.

G-Cloud is the UK government's approved list of cloud technology suppliers - public sector organizations use it to buy cloud services without having to run a separate competitive tender each time. G-Cloud 15 is the newest version of that list, refreshed under updated UK procurement rules, and it comes with longer contract terms and tougher security requirements for the suppliers on it, giving public sector buyers more long-term stability when they choose a partner.

Securing a place on G-Cloud 15 reinforces XBP Europe's proven track record, continuing its momentum from G-Cloud 14. It allows XBP Europe to continue offering its cloud-based document processing and billing and payments technology directly to the UK central government, local authorities, and other public sector organizations.

"Our continued presence on the G-Cloud framework reflects the trust UK public sector organisations place in XBP Europe to deliver secure, compliant, and scalable digital transformation," said Vitalie Robu, President, XBP Europe. "G-Cloud 15 raises the bar with longer contract terms and stricter security standards, and we're well positioned to help public sector buyers meet it."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These statements include financial forecasts, projections, and other statements about future operations, financial position, business strategy, market opportunities, and trends. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that are inherently uncertain and subject to risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include, but are not limited to: (1) risks related to the acquisition and related restructuring, including the inability to realize anticipated benefits, disruptions to operations, and costs associated with the acquisition; (2) legal proceedings; (3) failure to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; (4) competition and market conditions; (5) economic, geopolitical, and regulatory changes; (6) challenges in retaining clients, employees, and suppliers; and (7) other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" section of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2025. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. XBP Global undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. There is no assurance that XBP Global or its subsidiaries will achieve the results projected in these statements.



About XBP Global

XBP Global is a multinational technology and services company powering intelligent workflows for organizations worldwide. With a presence in 20 countries and approximately 9,200 employees, XBP Global partners with over 2,000 clients, including many of the Fortune 100, to orchestrate mission-critical systems that enable hyper-automation.

Our proprietary platforms, agentic AI-driven automation, and deep domain expertise across industries and the public and private sectors enable our clients to entrust us with their most impactful digital transformations and workflows. By combining innovation with execution excellence, XBP Global helps businesses reimagine how they work, transact, and unlock value.

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