Magle Chemoswed Holding AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in Magle Chemoswed Holding AB (publ)

Magle Chemoswed Holding AB (publ), org. no. 556913-4710 (the "Company"), held today, on 26 August 2026, an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") at the Company's premises at Agneslundsvägen 20B in Malmö, Sweden. The following resolutions were adopted at the EGM.

Resolution to amend the articles of association

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to amend Section 4 of the articles of association, entailing that the share capital shall amount to not less than SEK 7,000,000 and not more than SEK 28,000,000 and that the number of shares in the Company shall be not less than 140,000,000 and not more than 560,000,000.

Resolution to approve the board of directors' resolution on a directed share issue

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to approve the board of directors' resolution from 10 July 2026 on a share issue of a maximum of 31,980,350 shares, entailing a maximum increase of the share capital of SEK 1,599,017.50. The right to subscribe for shares shall, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, only vest with PRS1 ApS and MB Holding Køge ApS. The subscription price is SEK 1.00 per share. Subscription and payment shall be made no later than on 30 September 2026.

Resolution to approve the board of directors' resolution on a directed share issue

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to approve the board of directors' resolution from 10 July 2026 on a share issue of a maximum of 7,500,000 shares, entailing a maximum increase of the share capital of SEK 375,000. The right to subscribe for shares shall, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, only vest with PRS1 ApS. The subscription price is SEK 1.00 per share. Subscription and payment shall be made no later than on 30 September 2026.

Resolution to authorise the board of directors to resolve on issues of shares, warrants and/or convertible debentures

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorise the board of directors to, on one or several occasions during the period up until the next annual general meeting, resolve to increase the Company's share capital through the issuance of shares, warrants and/or convertible debentures, with or without deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights and/or with or without provisions concerning payment in kind, set-off, or other provisions. The number of shares that may be issued pursuant to the authorisation shall not be limited in any other way than what follows from the limits of the number of shares and the share capital set out in the articles of association in force from time to time. Issuances in accordance with the authorisation shall only be made in order to fulfil the Company's obligations pursuant to the agreed terms and conditions of the restructuring.

Resolution on a directed share issue to subscribers covered by Chapter 16 of the Swedish Companies Act

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the shareholder PRS1 ApS, on a share issue of a maximum of 11,350,000 shares, entailing a maximum increase of the share capital of SEK 567,500. The right to subscribe for shares shall, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, only vest with chairman of the board Stig Løkke Pedersen (a maximum of 3,750,000 shares), board member Søren Skjold Mogensen (a maximum of 500,000 shares), previous board member Mats Pettersson (a maximum of 6,750,000 shares), and previous board member Sven-Christer Nilsson (a maximum of 350,000 shares), each privately and/or through a company. The subscription price is SEK 1.00 per share. Subscription and payment shall be made no later than on 30 September 2026.

Resolution on delisting

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to apply for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. In accordance with the resolution, the board of directors will submit the delisting application to Nasdaq Stockholm. The application may be submitted no earlier than three months after 27 July 2026, when the market was informed of the delisting plans, i.e., no earlier than on 28 October 2026. The board of directors intends to submit the application on that same day. The last day of trading in the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is expected to be approximately two weeks after Nasdaq Stockholm has resolved on the delisting.

For more detailed information regarding the content and background of the resolutions, reference is made to the notice of the EGM, which has previously been published and is available on the Company's website, https://maglegroup.com.

Contacts

Aaron Wong, Interim CEO, CFO, phone +46 (0)76 664 35 79, aaron.wong@maglegroup.com

About Us

The Magle Group aims to establish itself as a leader in high-quality life-changing healthcare innovations to meet medical needs through scientific excellence. Today, the Group includes two operational areas. Magle Chemoswed - a contract manufacturing organization (CMO) with a strong reputation for its high-quality development and manufacturing expertise and Magle Biopolymers A/S - a specialized manufacturing organization of Dextran technology. Learn more on www.maglechemoswed.com and www.maglegroup.com and www.maglebiopolymers.com

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.