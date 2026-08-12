Magle Chemoswed Holding AB: Magle Chemoswed Holding Reports Financial Results For Second Quarter 2026

Early signs of stabilisation in a year of transition

Q2 2026 KEY INDICATORS (Apr-Jun)

Total revenue amounted to 74.6 MSEK (55.2)

EBITDA equalled 1.5 MSEK (-20.6)

Operating profit (EBIT) was -13.1 MSEK (-29.0)

Profit after tax amounted to -17.0 MSEK (-27.8)

Jan-Jun 2026 KEY INDICATORS (H1)

Total revenue amounted to 146.3 MSEK (140.3)

EBITDA equalled -5.0 MSEK (-1.8)

Operating profit (EBIT) was -30.9 MSEK (-26.9)

Profit after tax amounted to -39.0 MSEK (-29.0)

Aaron Wong, Interim CEO of Magle Group, commented:

"The second quarter showed early signs of stabilisation. Revenue recovered against the second quarter last year, supported by improved production efficiences. EBITDA in the second quarter was positive, which was an improvement both on the same period last year and preceding quarter.

These are early indicators. The Group remains loss-making, the quarter still carried substantial non-recurring costs connected with the restructuring, and the reported figures should not be read as the run-rate of the business. In parallel, we have agreed with our principal bondholders the terms of a recapitalisation of the balance sheet, which is now being implemented and on which the Group's continued operation depends. There remains a great deal to do. As stated in the first quarter, the turnaround is expected to take twelve to eighteen months, and our progress is better judged over that period than on any single quarter."

Contacts

Aaron Wong, Interim CEO, CFO, phone +46 (0)76 664 35 79, aaron.wong@maglegroup.com

About Us

The Magle Group aims to establish itself as a leader in high-quality life-changing healthcare innovations to meet medical needs through scientific excellence. Today, the Group includes two operational areas. Magle Chemoswed - a contract manufacturing organization (CMO) with a strong reputation for its high-quality development and manufacturing expertise and Magle Biopolymers A/S - a specialized manufacturing organization of Dextran technology. Learn more on www.maglechemoswed.com and www.maglegroup.com and www.maglebiopolymers.com

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Magle Chemoswed is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-12 18:15 CEST.