Magle Chemoswed Holding AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting in Magle Chemoswed Holding AB (publ)

Magle Chemoswed Holding AB (publ), reg. no. 556913-4710 (the "Company"), today, on 30 June 2026, held its Annual General Meeting at the Company's premises at Agneslundsvägen 20B in Malmö. The following resolutions were adopted at the meeting.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet as included in the annual report.

Appropriation of the Company's result

The Annual General Meeting resolved that no dividend shall be paid for the financial year 2025 and that the result for the year shall be carried forward.

Discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting resolved to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officers from liability for the financial year 2025.

Determination of the number of Board members and auditors

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the shareholder PRS1 ApS's (the "Shareholder") proposal, that the number of Board members, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, shall be three (3), without deputy members.

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Shareholder's proposal, that one (1) registered accounting firm shall be appointed as auditor.

Election of Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board and auditors

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Shareholder's proposal, to re-elect Stig Løkke Pedersen and Søren Skjold Mogensen and to elect Tom Rönnlund as ordinary Board members, all for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Furthermore, it was resolved, in accordance with the Shareholder's proposal, to re-elect Stig Løkke Pedersen as Chairman of the Board.

Information regarding Tom Rönnlund is set out below:

Tom Rönnlund

Born: 1972

Education: M.Sc. Business Administration & Economics, Stockholm University.

Background: Tom Rönnlund is a senior international healthcare executive with over 20 years of leadership experience in the medical device, pharmaceutical and medtech industries. Tom Rönnlund was previously CEO of Probi AB and has had earlier general management roles at IQVIA, Bristol Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly, and has previously been a board member of Bonnier Healthcare AB, ProstaLund AB, Blis Technologies Ltd, Blueroot Health Inc. and Redwood Pharma AB.

Other ongoing assignments: Tom Rönnlund is currently Chief Commercial Officer of Surgify Medical Oy.

Tom Rönnlund does not, currently, hold any shares in the Company and is independent in relation to the Company, its senior management and major shareholders.

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Shareholder's proposal, to elect the registered accounting firm KPMG AB as auditor. The accounting firm has informed that Jonas Nihlberg will be the auditor in charge.

Determination of remuneration to the Board of Directors and auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Shareholder's proposal, that remuneration to the Board of Directors, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, shall amount to SEK 500,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 250,000 to each of the other ordinary Board members. The Annual General Meeting further resolved, in accordance with the Shareholder's proposal, that Stig Løkke Pedersen shall receive additional remuneration of SEK 500,000 for work performed outside the board work in his capacity as working Chairman of the Board. The Annual General Meeting further resolved, in accordance with the Shareholder's proposal, that remuneration to the Company's auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Resolution on amendment of the Articles of Association

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to amend the Company's Articles of Association. The amendment entails that Section 4 of the Articles of Association is amended so that the share capital shall amount to not less than SEK 1,500,000 and not more than SEK 6,000,000 and that the number of shares shall amount to not less than 30,000,000 and not more than 120,000,000.

Resolution on authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on issuances of shares, warrants and/or convertible debentures

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorise the Board of Directors to, on one or several occasions during the period up until the next Annual General Meeting, resolve to increase the Company's share capital through the issuance of shares, warrants and/or convertible debentures. The Board of Directors shall be able to resolve on the issuance of shares, warrants and/or convertible debentures with or without deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights and/or with or without provisions concerning payment in kind, set-off, or other provisions specified in Chapter 13, Section 5, first paragraph, 6, Chapter 14, Section 5, first paragraph, 6, and Chapter 15, Section 5, first paragraph, 4, of the Swedish Companies Act. Issuances in accordance with the authorisation shall be made on market terms, subject to a market discount where applicable.

Contacts

Aaron Wong, Interim CEO, CFO, phone +46 (0)76 664 35 79, aaron.wong@maglegroup.com

About Us

The Magle Group aims to establish itself as a leader in high-quality life-changing healthcare innovations to meet medical needs through scientific excellence. Today, the Group includes two operational areas. Magle Chemoswed - a contract manufacturing organization (CMO) with a strong reputation for its high-quality development and manufacturing expertise and Magle Biopolymers A/S - a specialized manufacturing organization of Dextran technology. Learn more on www.maglechemoswed.com and www.maglegroup.com and www.maglebiopolymers.com

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.