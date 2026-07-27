On June 9, 2026, the shares in Magle Chemoswed Holding AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

Today, July 27, 2026, the Company disclosed that its board of directors proposes to apply for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market, conditional upon approval by a general meeting of the Company's shareholders.

According to item 6.3.1 (d) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to have its financial instruments removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the Company's shares.

Company name: Magle Chemoswed Holding AB Short name: MAGLE ISIN code: SE0014401014

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.