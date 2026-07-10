Magle Chemoswed Holding AB: Magle Group Has Resolved On A Restructuring Of Its Outstanding Debt And Capital Structure, Including Debt-for-equity Swap, Issuance Of Super Senior Bonds And Directed Share Issues

As previously announced, Magle Chemoswed Holding AB (publ) ("Magle Group" or the "Company") has for some time been in constructive negotiations with bondholders representing approximately 79 per cent of the adjusted nominal amount of the Company's outstanding senior secured bond loan (ISIN SE0025197XXX) (the "Initial Bonds") and (ISIN SE0029503XXX) (the "Bonus Bonds", jointly the "Bonds") (the "Bondholders") regarding a long-term solution for the Company's financing and capital structure. Today, on 10 July 2026, the Company announces that it has reached an agreement with the Bondholders on the key terms for a restructuring of the Company's outstanding bonds and capital structure (the "Restructuring"). As part of the Restructuring, the Board of Directors has today, on 10 July 2026, resolved on (i) a directed share issue of a maximum of 31,980,350 shares (the "Set-Off Issue") at a subscription price of SEK 1.00 per share, corresponding to approximately SEK 31.98 million, to PRS1 ApS ("PRS1") and MB Holding Køge ApS ("MB Holding") (together the "Lenders") conditional upon the subsequent approval by the extraordinary general meeting intended to be held on 26 August 2026 (the "EGM"), and (ii) a directed share issue of a maximum of 7,500,000 shares (the "Directed Issue I"), at a subscription price of SEK 1.00 per share, corresponding to SEK 7.5 million, to PRS1, conditional upon the subsequent approval by the EGM. In addition, the shareholder PRS1 has proposed that the EGM resolves on a directed share issue of a maximum of 11,350,000 shares (the "Directed Issue II", and, together with the Set-Off Issue and the Directed Issue I, the "Investor Share Issues") at a subscription price of SEK 1.00 per share, corresponding to SEK 11.35 million, to the chairman of the board Stig Løkke Pedersen, board member Søren Skjold Mogensen and previous board members Mats Pettersson and Sven-Christer Nilsson, each privately and/or through a company. Through the Investor Share Issues, the Company will receive a total of SEK 50.83 million, of which approximately SEK 31.98 million will be received through set-off against the loans from the Lenders. Furthermore, the Board of Directors intends to resolve, pursuant to the issue authorisation proposed to be granted by the EGM, on directed set-off issues of new shares to the holders of the Bonds in connection with the Restructuring, comprising shares issued as compensation for the debt-for-equity swap, the consent fee, the upfront fee and the underwriting fee, as further described below. A notice convening the EGM and a notice initiating the Written Procedure will be published through a separate press release.

Aaron Wong, CEO

"These transactions mark an important step in strengthening Magle Group's financial position. By converting the Lenders' loans into equity and securing new capital from investors who know our business well, we materially reduce the Group's debt and create a firmer foundation from which to complete our refinancing and focus on the operational turnaround of the business."

Background and rationale

Magle Group has during 2026 carried out a comprehensive refinancing and restructuring of the group, with the aim of strengthening its balance sheet and securing the continued operations of the business. The Company has outstanding Bonds in a nominal amount of SEK 311.25 million (after cancellation of the Company's own Bonds and issuance of Bonus Bonds).

In April 2026, the Company completed a rights issue, raising approximately SEK 34 million before transaction costs. Following the decision by the Group's principal bank not to renew the Group's working capital facility, and as announced on 7 June 2026, the Company is in acute need of additional working capital to secure its continued operations. To address the immediate liquidity need, the Company entered into a bridge loan facility of up to SEK 60 million with certain of its bondholders, of which SEK 25 million has been utilised and on 30 June 2026, the Company entered into an agreement with Danske Bank regarding a new repayment schedule whereby a repayment of SEK 15 million is to be made by 31 August 2026 and the remaining outstanding amount is to be repaid by 30 October 2026.

The Investor Share Issues and the Restructuring form the next steps in this process. Through the Set-Off Issue, the Lenders convert their outstanding loans, including accrued interest, into shares, thereby reducing the Company's indebtedness and strengthening its equity. Through the Directed Issue I and the Directed Issue II, the Company secures additional capital in cash from PRS1 and from current and previous board members who have demonstrated a long-term commitment to the Company. The Company intends to publish a notice of a written procedure (the "Written Procedure") on or around 13 July 2026 under which the holders of the Bonds are asked to approve the Restructuring, with the outcome of the Written Procedure being intended to be announced on or around 30 July 2026. As part of the Written Procedure, holders of the Bonds will also be able to subscribe for Super Senior Bonds (as defined below). If (i) the EGM approves the necessary resolutions; (ii) the Written Procedure approves the Restructuring; and (iii) certain Bondholders successfully obtain (a) a waiver from the mandatory bid requirement from the Swedish Securities Council (Sw. Aktiemarknadsnämnden), and (b) approval from the Inspectorate for Strategic Products (Sw. Inspektionen för strategiska produkter) ("ISP") under the Screening of Foreign Direct Investments Act (Sw. lag (2023:560) om granskning av utländska direktinvesteringar) (the "FDI Act"), the intention is that the Restructuring will be implemented in September 2026. Taken together, the Investor Share Issues and the Restructuring strengthen the Company's financial position, improve its equity ratio, reduce future interest costs and support the Company's continued operations.

Key principles of the Restructuring

The Restructuring includes the following key components, as agreed between the Company and the Bondholder Committee in a binding agreement entered into on the date hereof.

Debt-for-equity swap and Bondholder Shares

As part of the Restructuring, the Initial Bonds will be partly written down and cancelled pro rata among the holders of Initial Bonds by an amount equal to approximately SEK 38 million (the "D2E Bonds Write Down"). The D2E Bonds Write Down shall constitute payment by way of set-off in a new share issue, whereby the holders of Initial Bonds will receive new shares in the Company (the "D2E Shares"). In addition, the following fees will be settled by the Company through the issuance of new shares to the holders of the Bonds: (i) a consent fee equal to 5.00 per cent of the outstanding nominal amount of each Initial Bond after the elevation of Initial Bonds into Elevated Super Senior Bonds (as defined below) and the D2E Bonds Write Down, payable to all holders of Initial Bonds (the "Consent Fee Shares"), (ii) an upfront fee equal to 12.15 per cent of the nominal amount of each Super Senior Bond (excluding any nominal amount held due to roll-over of accrued but unpaid interest under the Bridge Facility Agreement (as defined below)) (the "Upfront Fee Shares"), and (iii) an underwriting fee equal to 4.00 per cent on the nominal amount of the underwritten Cash Super Senior Bonds (as defined below) payable to the members of the Bondholder Committee in their capacity as underwriters (the "Underwriting Fee Shares" and, together with the D2E Shares, the Consent Fee Shares and the Upfront Fee Shares, the "Bondholder Shares"). The subscription price for each Bondholder Share will be equal to SEK 1.00. The Bondholder Shares are intended to be issued by the Board of Directors pursuant to an issue authorisation proposed to be granted by the EGM.

Super Senior Bonds

The Restructuring contemplates the issuance of super senior bonds with a total nominal amount of up to approximately SEK 203 million (the "Super Senior Bonds"), of which (i) SEK 76.5 million will be paid in cash (the "Cash Super Senior Bonds"), (ii) SEK 25 million of principal amount plus any accrued but unpaid interest under the bridge loan facility agreement entered into on 27 May 2026 (the "Bridge Facility Agreement") shall be paid by way of set-off (the "Set-Off Super Senior Bonds"), and (iii) up to SEK 101.5 million will be rolled-over (converted) from the Initial Bonds (the "Elevated Super Senior Bonds"), whereby each SEK 1.00 of Cash Super Senior Bonds subscribed and paid for and each SEK 1.00 of principal claim under the Bridge Facility Agreement up to SEK 25 million rolled over into Super Senior Bonds will allow for SEK 1.00 in Initial Bonds to be rolled over into Elevated Super Senior Bonds. The members of the Bondholder Committee have undertaken to underwrite the subscription of Cash Super Senior Bonds in a total nominal amount of SEK 76.5 million, resulting in the cash part of the Super Senior Bonds being fully committed. All holders of Initial Bonds are offered to participate in the cash part of the Super Senior Bonds pro rata to their holdings of Initial Bonds. The Super Senior Bonds are proposed to have a maturity of three (3) years from the issue date and carry a fixed interest rate of 5 per cent per annum payable in cash plus 4 per cent per annum payable in cash or 6 per cent per annum payable in kind (at the election of the Company). The Super Senior Bonds will rank senior to the Reinstated Bonds (as defined below) under an intercreditor agreement. The Super Senior Bonds will be affiliated with Verdipapirsentralen ASA (Euronext Oslo) and will not be listed.

Reinstated Bonds

Following the elevation of part of the Initial Bonds into Elevated Super Senior Bonds and the D2E Bonds Write Down, the remaining nominal amount of the Bonds will be written down and cancelled and reinstated as new debt instruments (the "Reinstated Bonds"), comprising reinstated initial bonds in a total nominal amount of at least approximately SEK 170,494,353 (plus any accrued but unpaid interest) and reinstated bonus bonds in a total nominal amount of at least SEK 1,250,000 (plus any accrued but unpaid interest). The Reinstated Bonds are proposed to have a maturity of five (5) years from the issue date and carry a fixed interest rate of 9.00 per cent per annum, payable in kind. The Reinstated Bonds will rank junior to the Super Senior Bonds under the intercreditor agreement. The Reinstated Bonds will be affiliated with Verdipapirsentralen ASA (Euronext Oslo) and will be automatically issued to each holder of Bonds pro rata to their holdings. The Reinstated Bonds will not be listed.

Written Procedure

The Company intends to publish a notice of the Written Procedure on or around 13 July 2026. If the EGM approves the necessary resolutions and the Written Procedure approves the Restructuring, the intention is that the Restructuring will be implemented no later than September 2026. The Company will issue a separate press release when the notice of the Written Procedure is published. In the event that the Restructuring is completed, the holders of the Bonds will hold more than 50 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company (based on the number of shares in the Company after registration of the Investor Share Issues and the Bondholder Shares issued as a result of the Restructuring).

The Set-Off Issue

As previously communicated on 25 March 2026, the Company entered into amended and restated loan agreements with PRS1 and MB Holding, pursuant to which each Lender and the Company have the right to require conversion of all or part of the outstanding loan. The outstanding principal amount under the loan agreement with PRS1 amounts to SEK 24,232,136.48, including interest, and the outstanding principal amount under the loan agreement with MB Holding amounts to SEK 7,748,214.78, including interest.

The Set-Off Issue comprises a directed new issue of a maximum of 24,232,136 shares to PRS1 and a maximum of 7,748,214 shares to MB Holding at a subscription price of SEK 1.00 per share. The Lenders have entered into subscription commitments to subscribe for all shares in the Set-Off Issue, conditional upon (i) the EGM resolving to approve the Directed Issue I, the Directed Issue II and the Set-Off Issue, (ii) the EGM resolving to amend the limits on the number of shares and the share capital in the Company's articles of association, (iii) the EGM resolving on a proposed issue authorisation to issue Bondholder Shares, (iv) that, to the extent required, the Lenders receive an exemption from the mandatory bid obligation under the Swedish Takeover Rules by the Swedish Securities Council (Sw. Aktiemarknadsnämnden) in respect of the Directed Issue I and/or the Set-Off Issue, and (v) that mandatory regulatory approvals are obtained, if necessary. The subscription commitments in the Set-Off Issue are not secured by way of bank guarantee, blocked funds, pledge or any similar arrangement.

Payment shall be made by way of set-off by the outstanding principal amount including interest under the loan agreements.

Subscription of shares in the Set-Off Issue shall be made on a subscription list no later than 30 September 2026 and payment shall be made no later than 30 September 2026. The outcome of the Investor Share Issues is expected to be announced no later than 30 September 2026. The Set-Off Issue will be registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office in connection with the registration of the Bondholder Shares.

The Set-Off Issue is conditional upon the EGM resolving (i) to approve the Directed Issue I, the Set-Off Issue and the Directed Issue II, (ii) to amend the limits on the number of shares and the share capital in the Company's articles of association, and (iii) on a proposed issue authorisation to issue Bondholder Shares.

Deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights

The reasons for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights are that the Company, as announced through a press release on 7 June 2026, is in an acute need of working capital to secure the continued operations. The Board of Directors has considered the possibility of raising capital through a rights issue and has concluded, inter alia based on discussions with some of the Company's major shareholders and the Company's financial advisors, that there are currently insufficient conditions for carrying out a rights issue in a manner that is advantageous for the Company and its shareholders. A rights issue would also be significantly more time- and resource-consuming, particularly due to work and costs related to guarantee procurement and guarantee fees. In the current uncertain and volatile environment and market - which may entail that the conditions for capital raising can change rapidly - the Company wishes to seize the opportunity for a capital raising that is favourable for the Company and its shareholders from existing investors, which the Board of Directors currently considers to exist. In light of the above, the Board of Directors' overall assessment is that it is in the interest of the Company and its shareholders to carry out the Set-Off Issue deviating from the general rule on shareholders' preferential rights. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Set-Off Issue to repay part of the Company's outstanding debt, including accrued interest.

The Directed Issue I

The Directed Issue I is a directed new issue of a maximum of 7,500,000 shares to PRS1 at a subscription price of SEK 1.00 per share, corresponding to SEK 7.5 million. PRS1 has entered into subscription commitments to subscribe for all shares in the Directed Issue I, conditional upon (i) the EGM resolving to approve the Directed Issue I, the Directed Issue II and the Set-Off Issue, (ii) the EGM resolving to amend the limits on the number of shares and the share capital in the Company's articles of association, (iii) the EGM resolving on a proposed issue authorisation to issue Bondholder Shares, (iv) that, to the extent required, the Lenders receive an exemption from the mandatory bid obligation under the Swedish Takeover Rules by the Swedish Securities Council (Sw. Aktiemarknadsnämnden) in respect of the Directed Issue I and/or the Set-Off Issue, and (v) that mandatory regulatory approvals are obtained, if necessary. The subscription commitment in the Directed Issue I is not secured by way of bank guarantee, blocked funds, pledge or any similar arrangement.

Subscription of shares in the Directed Issue I shall be made on a subscription list no later than 30 September 2026 and payment shall be made no later than 30 September 2026. The outcome of the Investor Share Issues is expected to be announced no later than 30 September 2026. The Directed Issue I will be registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office in connection with the registration of the Bondholder Shares.

The Directed Issue I is conditional upon the EGM resolving (i) to approve the Directed Issue I, the Set-Off Issue and the Directed Issue II, (ii) to amend the limits on the number of shares and the share capital in the Company's articles of association, and (iii) on a proposed issue authorisation to issue Bondholder Shares.

Deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights

The reasons for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights are that the Company, as announced through a press release on 7 June 2026, is in an acute need of working capital to secure the continued operations. The Board of Directors has considered the possibility of raising capital through a rights issue and has concluded, inter alia based on discussions with some of the Company's major shareholders and the Company's financial advisors, that there are currently insufficient conditions for carrying out a rights issue in a manner that is advantageous for the Company and its shareholders. A rights issue would also be significantly more time- and resource-consuming, particularly due to work and costs related to guarantee procurement and guarantee fees. In the current uncertain and volatile environment and market - which may entail that the conditions for capital raising can change rapidly - the Company wishes to seize the opportunity for a capital raising that is favourable for the Company and its shareholders from existing investors, which the Board of Directors currently considers to exist. In light of the above, the Board of Directors' overall assessment is that it is in the interest of the Company and its shareholders to carry out the Directed Issue I deviating from the general rule on shareholders' preferential rights.

The reason why the existing shareholder has been included as eligible to subscribe for shares in the Directed Issue I is that the shareholder has expressed and demonstrated a long-term interest in the Company, which, in the Board of Directors' view, creates security and stability for both the Company and its shareholders.

The Directed Issue II

The shareholder PRS1 proposes that the EGM resolves on the Directed Issue II, of a maximum of 11,350,000 shares at a subscription price of SEK 1.00 per share, corresponding to SEK 11.35 million, to the chairman of the board Stig Løkke Pedersen (a maximum of 3,750,000 shares), board member Søren Skjold Mogensen (a maximum of 500,000 shares), previous board member Mats Pettersson (a maximum of 6,750,000 shares) and previous board member Sven-Christer Nilsson (a maximum of 350,000 shares), each privately and/or through a company. The subscribers in the Directed Issue II are subject to Chapter 16 of the Swedish Companies Act (the so-called Leo Act) and accordingly requires the approval of shareholders representing at least nine-tenths of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the EGM. Stig Løkke Pedersen, Søren Skjold Mogensen, Mats Pettersson, and Sven-Christer Nilsson have entered into subscription commitments to subscribe for all shares in the Directed Issue II, conditional upon (i) the EGM resolving to approve the Directed Issue II, the Directed Issue I and the Set-Off Issue, (ii) the EGM resolving to amend the limits on the number of shares and the share capital in the Company's articles of association, and (iii) the EGM resolving on a proposed issue authorisation to issue Bondholder Shares. The subscription commitments in the Directed Issue II are not secured by way of bank guarantee, blocked funds, pledge or any similar arrangement.

Subscription of shares in the Directed Issue II shall be made by signing a subscription list no later than 30 September 2026. Payment shall be made in cash no later than 30 September 2026. The outcome of the Investor Share Issues is expected to be announced no later than 30 September 2026. The Directed Issue II will be registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office in connection with the registration of the Bondholder Shares.

The Directed Issue II is conditional upon the EGM resolving (i) to approve the Directed Issue I, the Set-Off Issue and the Directed Issue II, (ii) to amend the limits on the number of shares and the share capital in the Company's articles of association, and (iii) on a proposed issue authorisation to issue Bondholder Shares.

Deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights

The reasons for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights are that the Company, as announced through a press release on 7 June 2026, is in an acute need of working capital to secure the continued operations. The possibility of raising capital through a rights issue has been considered and the assessment has been made, inter alia based on discussions with some of the Company's major shareholders and the Company's financial advisors, that there are currently insufficient conditions for carrying out a rights issue in a manner that is advantageous for the Company and its shareholders. A rights issue would also be significantly more time- and resource-consuming, particularly due to work and costs related to guarantee procurement and guarantee fees. In the current uncertain and volatile environment and market - which may entail that the conditions for capital raising can change rapidly - the shareholder wishes to seize the opportunity for a capital raising that is favourable for the Company and its shareholders from existing investors, which is currently considered to exist. In light of the above, the overall assessment is that it is in the interest of the Company and its shareholders to carry out the Directed Issue II deviating from the general rule on shareholders' preferential rights.

The reason why existing shareholders have been included among those eligible to subscribe for shares in the Directed Issue II is that these shareholders have expressed and demonstrated a long-term interest in the Company, which, in PRS1's view, creates security and stability for both the Company and its shareholders.

Subscription price

The subscription price of SEK 1.00 per share in the Investor Share Issues and the issue of Bondholder Shares (the latter intended to be issued by the Board of Directors pursuant to an issue authorisation proposed to be granted by the EGM) has been determined through arm's length negotiations with the Lenders, bondholders and other investors, whereby several factors have been taken into account such as market conditions, the Company's financing needs, the alternative cost of other financing, customary discount in directed issues and assessed market interest for an investment in the Company. It is the Board of Directors' and the shareholder PRS1's assessment, based on the above factors, and in consultation with the Company's financial advisers, that the subscription price in the Investor Share Issues and the issue of Bondholder Shares reflects current market conditions and current demand and is thus on market terms.

Number of shares, share capital and dilution

Upon completion and the registration of the Investor Share Issues and the issue of Bondholder Shares the number of shares and votes in the Company will increase by a maximum of 125,085,215 shares, from 30,263,192 shares to a maximum of 155,348,407 shares. The share capital will increase by a maximum of SEK 6,254,260.75, from SEK 1,513,159.60 to a maximum of SEK 7,767,420.35. The Investor Share Issues and the Bondholder Shares will result in a dilution of approximately 80.5 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company (based on the number of shares in the Company following the Investor Share Issues and the issue of the Bondholder Shares).

Extraordinary General Meeting

The Board of Directors will resolve to convene the EGM to approve the Set-Off Issue and the Directed Issue I, and resolve on the Directed Issue II. The EGM is also intended to resolve on such other matters as may be necessary to implement the Restructuring, i.e. the proposed amendments to the limits on the number of shares and the share capital in the Company's articles of association and on a proposed issue authorisation to issue Bondholder Shares.

The resolutions on the Directed Issue I, the Set-Off Issue, the proposed amendments to the limits on the number of shares and the share capital in the Company's articles of association and the proposed issue authorisation to issue Bondholder Shares require the approval of shareholders representing at least two-thirds of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the meeting. The resolution on the Directed Issue II requires the approval of shareholders representing at least nine-tenths of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the meeting in accordance with Chapter 16 of the Swedish Companies Act. A notice convening the EGM will be published through a separate press release.

Important information

Publication, release, or distribution of this press release may in certain jurisdictions be subject to legal restrictions and persons in the jurisdictions where this press release has been made public or distributed should inform themselves of and follow such legal restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release and the information herein in accordance with applicable rules in each jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer, or a solicitation of an offer, to acquire or subscribe for any securities in Magle Group in any jurisdiction, neither from Magle Group nor from anyone else.

This press release is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. In any EEA member state, this announcement is only addressed to and is only directed at "qualified investors" in that member state within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.

This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, within or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Russia, Belarus or in any other jurisdiction where such announcement, publication or distribution of the information would not comply with applicable laws and regulations or where such actions are subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures than what is required under Swedish law. Actions taken in violation of this instruction may constitute a crime against applicable securities laws and regulations.

In the United Kingdom, this document and any other materials in relation to the securities described herein is only being distributed to, and is only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, "qualified investors" who are (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action on the basis of this press release and should not act or rely on it.

The Company considers that it conducts protection-worthy activities under the FDI Act. This means that investors who achieve certain influence in the Company may need to notify investments in the Company to and obtain approval from the ISP before such an investment can be conducted. Each investor should consult with an independent legal advisor as to the possible application of the FDI Act in relation to the share issues for the individual investor. For more information, please visit ISP's website, www.isp.se, or contact the Company.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are free from errors and readers of this press release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of its date and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release, unless it is required by law or Nasdaq First North Growth Market rule book for issuers.

Contacts

Aaron Wong, Interim CEO, CFO, phone +46 (0)76 664 35 79, aaron.wong@maglegroup.com

About Us

The Magle Group aims to establish itself as a leader in high-quality life-changing healthcare innovations to meet medical needs through scientific excellence. Today, the Group includes two operational areas. Magle Chemoswed - a contract manufacturing organization (CMO) with a strong reputation for its high-quality development and manufacturing expertise and Magle Biopolymers A/S - a specialized manufacturing organization of Dextran technology. Learn more on www.maglechemoswed.com and www.maglegroup.com and www.maglebiopolymers.com

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Magle Chemoswed is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-10 19:04 CEST.