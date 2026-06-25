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WKN: A2P71A | ISIN: SE0014401014 | Ticker-Symbol: 52X
Frankfurt
19.06.26 | 15:25
0,064 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGLE CHEMOSWED HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGLE CHEMOSWED HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0930,14510:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2026 21:45 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Magle Chemoswed Holding AB: Magle Group announces deferral of interest payment in respect of its bonds, and update to timing of intended financial restructuring

As communicated by Magle Chemoswed Holding AB (publ) ("Magle Group" or the "Company") on 11 June 2026, the Company received a proposal from an ad hoc group of bondholders (the "Ad Hoc Group") in respect of its senior secured floating rate bonds 25/28 (ISIN SE0025197XXX) (the "Bonds") regarding the restructuring of the Magle Group's outstanding financing (the "Proposal").

As part of the proposal from the Ad Hoc Group, it has been agreed between the Company and the Ad Hoc Group that the payment of accrued interest in respect of the Bonds that becomes due and payable on 6 July 2026 shall not be paid by the Company in accordance with the terms and conditions for the Bonds, but shall instead be deferred (the "Deferred Interest"). In connection therewith, the record date in respect of the Deferred Interest, currently scheduled for 29 June 2026, will be deferred accordingly. The Deferred Interest is expected to be settled by way of issuance of bonds in connection with the implementation of a long-term restructuring solution. The above deferral is part of the ongoing discussions between the Company and the Ad Hoc Group regarding a restructuring of the Magle Group's outstanding financing, and a final agreement has not yet been reached. The Company will issue a separate press release if and when a final agreement regarding the restructuring has been entered into with the Ad Hoc Group, which is now estimated to occur during June or July 2026.

Contacts

Aaron Wong, Interim CEO, CFO, phone +46 (0)76 664 35 79, aaron.wong@maglegroup.com

About Us

The Magle Group aims to establish itself as a leader in high-quality life-changing healthcare innovations to meet medical needs through scientific excellence. Today, the Group includes two operational areas. Magle Chemoswed - a contract manufacturing organization (CMO) with a strong reputation for its high-quality development and manufacturing expertise and Magle Biopolymers A/S - a specialized manufacturing organization of Dextran technology. Learn more on www.maglechemoswed.com and www.maglegroup.com and www.maglebiopolymers.com

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Magle Chemoswed is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-25 21:41 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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