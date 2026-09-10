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WKN: A2P71A | ISIN: SE0014401014 | Ticker-Symbol: 52X
Frankfurt
10.09.26 | 15:25
0,015 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGLE CHEMOSWED HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGLE CHEMOSWED HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0230,04915:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2026 14:40 Uhr
60 Leser
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Magle Chemoswed Holding AB: Magle Chemoswed Holding AB (publ) appoints Aaron Wong as Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Directors of Magle Chemoswed Holding AB (publ) ("Magle Group" or the "Company") has today appointed Aaron Wong as Chief Executive Officer of the Company on a permanent basis, effective 1 September 2026. Aaron Wong has served as Interim Chief Executive Officer since 2 January 2026 and, prior to that, as Chief Financial Officer.

The appointment concludes the Board's review of the leadership of the Group and provides continuity in the execution of the Company's operational restructuring and refinancing.

During his tenure as Interim Chief Executive Officer, Aaron Wong has led the Group through the refinancing process announced during 2026, the reorganisation of the Group's two business units, Magle Chemoswed and Magle Biopolymers, and the associated programme of cost and structural measures. He will continue to lead the Group through the completion of that process.

About Aaron Wong

Aaron Wong is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA) with an international executive career in pharmaceutical manufacturing, MedTech and financial information services, spanning London, Stockholm, New York and Hong Kong. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer of ADDvise Group AB and NeoDynamics AB.

Contact

Stig Løkke Pedersen, Chairman, phone +45 40864151, slp@stigloekkepedersen.dk

About Us

The Magle Group aims to establish itself as a leader in high-quality life-changing healthcare innovations to meet medical needs through scientific excellence. Today, the Group includes two operational areas. Magle Chemoswed - a contract manufacturing organization (CMO) with a strong reputation for its high-quality development and manufacturing expertise and Magle Biopolymers A/S - a specialized manufacturing organization of Dextran technology. Learn more on www.maglechemoswed.com and www.maglegroup.com and www.maglebiopolymers.com

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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