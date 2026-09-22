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MC

WKN: A2P71A | ISIN: SE0014401014 | Ticker-Symbol: 52X
Frankfurt
22.09.26 | 09:55
0,035 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGLE CHEMOSWED HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGLE CHEMOSWED HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0270,05410:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2026 08:50 Uhr
61 Leser
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Magle Chemoswed Holding AB: Magle Group Completes Restructuring Of Its Outstanding Debt And Capital Structure

Magle Chemoswed Holding AB (publ) ("Magle Group" or the "Company") announces that it has completed the restructuring of its outstanding debt and capital structure (the "Restructuring") as previously announced on 10 July 2026. All implementation steps have been finalised, including the issuance of super senior bonds, the structural write-down and cancellation of the existing bonds, the issuance of reinstated bonds, the directed set-off issue to bondholders and the directed share issues to investors.

The Restructuring comprised the issuance of super senior bonds with a total nominal amount of up to approximately SEK 203 million, a debt-for-equity swap whereby part of the Company's initial bonds were written down and cancelled with the holders receiving new shares, the restatement of remaining bond debt as reinstated bonds, and directed share issues to existing shareholders and board members.

Aaron Wong, CEO, comments:

"With the Restructuring now completed, we have strengthened Magle Group's balance sheet, reduced the Company's indebtedness and created a firm foundation to focus on the operational turnaround of the business."

Contacts

Aaron Wong, CEO, phone +46 (0)76 664 35 79, aaron.wong@maglegroup.com

About Us

The Magle Group aims to establish itself as a leader in high-quality life-changing healthcare innovations to meet medical needs through scientific excellence. Today, the Group includes two operational areas. Magle Chemoswed - a contract manufacturing organization (CMO) with a strong reputation for its high-quality development and manufacturing expertise and Magle Biopolymers A/S - a specialized manufacturing organization of Dextran technology. Learn more on www.maglechemoswed.com and www.maglegroup.com and www.maglebiopolymers.com

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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