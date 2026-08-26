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WKN: A4088X | ISIN: FR001400NQB6 | Ticker-Symbol: R9W
Frankfurt
26.08.26 | 15:25
5,450 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MACOMPTA.FR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MACOMPTA.FR 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
26.08.2026 18:23 Uhr
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MACOMPTA.FR accelerates its AI strategy with the launch of Emma and prepares the deployment of a new generation of intelligent agents

MACOMPTA.FR accelerates its AI strategy with the launch of Emma and prepares the deployment of a new generation of intelligent agents

Lagord, August 26, 2026

MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN Code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker code: ALCPA), a French publisher of software solutions for businesses and chartered accountants, announces the launch in August 2026 of Emma, its first artificial intelligence agent designed to support users during the creation, configuration and onboarding of their accounting files.

Emma has been developed to simplify the onboarding of new customers, enhance user autonomy and streamline the user experience from the very first stages of using the Company's software solutions.

This launch forms part of MACOMPTA.FR's innovation strategy, based on the development of specialized AI agents intended to progressively enhance its software offering. The Company views artificial intelligence as a key driver for improving customer experience, strengthening technological differentiation and creating long-term value.

Emma represents the first step in a broader roadmap that provides for the deployment, between the end of fiscal year 2026 and the beginning of fiscal year 2027, of additional intelligent agents designed to assist users in their day-to-day activities. Development efforts currently underway focus on advanced accounting analysis, financial data interpretation, decision-support capabilities and the automation of recurring low-value-added tasks.

In the longer term, these AI agents are expected to:

  • analyse accounting records and key business performance indicators;
  • provide contextualised insights into users' financial situations;
  • answer routine accounting, tax and administrative questions;
  • deliver personalised recommendations;
  • progressively automate repetitive accounting processes, including coding entries, controls, reconciliations and accounting pre-processing.

The Company believes that these innovations will enhance the added value of its software solutions while improving user autonomy and organizational productivity. In addition, certain artificial intelligence services may be offered as premium options, thereby contributing to the gradual expansion of the Company's business model and revenue streams.

Statement from Sylvain HEURTIER, Founder and Chairman of MACOMPTA.FR:

"The launch of Emma marks the beginning of a new innovation cycle for MACOMPTA.FR. Our ambition is to integrate artificial intelligence at the core of our software solutions in order to support our users not only in their administrative and accounting tasks, but also in the analysis and management of their business activities. These developments strengthen our positioning as an innovative SaaS software publisher and represent a strategic growth driver for the years ahead."




About MACOMPTA.FR

MACOMPTA.FR is a French SaaS software publisher offering accounting, invoicing, payroll and management solutions for entrepreneurs, associations, small businesses and accounting professionals. The Company develops innovative solutions leveraging automation, regulatory compliance and artificial intelligence to simplify the day-to-day management of organizations.

More information on https://investisseurs.macompta.fr/en/home/

Contact

MACOMPTA.FR

investisseurs@macompta.fr

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99915-communique-agents-ia_va.pdf

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