

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $59.688 billion, or $2.46 per share. This compares with $26.422 billion, or $1.08 per share, last year.



Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $53.954 billion or $2.22 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 105.9% to $96.221 billion from $46.743 billion last year.



NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $59.688 Bln. vs. $26.422 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.46 vs. $1.08 last year. -Revenue: $96.221 Bln vs. $46.743 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 105.84 B To $ 110.16 B



3Q Guidance: Revenue is expected to be $108.0 billion, plus or minus 2%.



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