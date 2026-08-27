Fremont, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - Enablence Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ENA) ("Enablence" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of planar lightwave circuit (PLC) optical chips for datacom, telecommunications, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced vision applications, and semiconductor assembly (OSAT) leader ShunYun Technology ("SYT"), announced today the volume production launch of Enablence's advanced optical manufacturing facility in Vietnam with production samples availability immediately. "The launch of Enablence's new production fab in Vietnam provides, an end-to-end optical supply chain alternative, which could mitigate supply chain risk for North American cloud hyperscalers, optical module manufacturers, and telecom customers by reducing their reliance on Chinese-origin supply," commented Todd Haugen, CEO, Enablence Technologies.

Following the strategic OSAT partnership between Enablence and SYT announced in March 2026, all major production-line equipment is now production qualified at SYT's site in Vietnam. The initial production lines, which include Enablence's core passive optical component portfolio, have successfully produced qualified samples, which have been released to key North American customers for evaluation. With the production facility now complete, Enablence's supply chain integrates chip design in Ottawa, Canada; wafer fabrication, specialized assembly, packaging and test at Enablence's Silicon Valley Fab in Fremont, California; and advanced, high-volume packaging and assembly at SYT's facility in Vietnam. This model was purpose-built to mitigate risk for North American cloud hyperscalers and Tier-1 optical module makers who currently source the much of their optical chips in China.

Highlights:

Vietnam Production Facility Complete : SYT has completed installation of all production-line equipment and successfully produced qualified samples at its advanced manufacturing facility in Vietnam. Initial samples have already been released to key customers for evaluation, marking the transition from installation to qualified, production capability.

End-to-End, Supply Chain, Now Fully Operational: Optical chip manufacturing takes place in Fremont, CA, while assembly and packaging are now executed via dedicated, qualified production capacity at SYT's facility in Vietnam, giving the completed platform full supply-chain origin compliance outside of China. Having invested in new tooling and infrastructure upgrades at its Silicon Valley Fab, Enablence is now capable of fulfilling production orders for North American and global partners.

Turnkey Support for 800G, 1.6T, and CPO : The completed platform directly supports high-speed Planar Lightwave Circuit (PLC) products, including Enablence's FR4 wavelength management solutions, and custom optical engines which are required for Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) and Linear Pluggable Optics (LPO) deployed in AI clusters.

Potential Risk from FCC Restrictions : As widely reported by Reuters and others, U.S. regulators are considering restrictions on Chinese optical transceivers. Enablence's North American based optical-chip manufacturing supply chain platform could help customers reduce their reliance on China-related imports and supply-chain risks by providing an alternative that offers a continuous, uninterrupted supply without threat of import blocks, or potential regulatory re-certifications.

Broad Product Portfolio for AI and Telecom Infrastructure: SYT's Vietnam production includes Enablence's high-density CWDM MUX/DEMUX and other AAWG products for data center interconnect and AI infrastructure applications. These combine Enablence's proven planar lightwave circuit (PLC) technology and SYT's high-volume packaging and assembly expertise, alongside optical splitters and TFF-based CWDM, CCWDM, and DWDM modules for telecom applications.

"The completion of our Vietnam production facility with SYT marks the final leg in building a fully compliant, resilient supply chain for the optical components that power AI infrastructure, automotive LiDAR, warehouse robotics and medical imaging," said Haugen. "If new federal restrictions covering foreign networking components come to pass, then this could create a huge supply chain challenge for the North American AI market. Today, according to leading market research firm Cigna AI, Chinese module makers currently supply most of the world's optical transceivers."

Haugen added, "With chip design in Ottawa, wafer fabrication at our Silicon Valley Fab, and now qualified, high-volume packaging and assembly with SYT in Vietnam, Enablence is now able to provide hyperscalers, module manufacturers, and telecom operators an immediate, qualified, and fully compliant alternative to Chinese-origin supply, including supporting the deployment of 800G and 1.6T optical infrastructure."

Market Context and Operational Progress

This announcement comes on the heels of other recently reported operational announcements for Enablence. On June 3, it announced a major order for optics products supporting AI hyperscalers. In March, it announced expanded partnerships with global packaging leader, SYT and in July it retained leading financial advisory firms, The Blue Shirt Group and Canaccord Genuity, to broaden investor exposure across North America. In addition, Enablence and ShunYun Technology remain committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective passive optical solutions to meet the growing demands of AI data center customers and telecom operators worldwide.

About Enablence Technologies Inc.

Enablence is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ENA) that designs, markets and sells optical chips and sub systems, primarily in the form of planar lightwave circuits (PLC), on silicon-based chips for datacom, telecom, automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Enablence products serve a global customer base, primarily focused today on data center and other rapidly growing end markets. Enablence also works with customers that have emerging market uses for its technology, including medical devices, automotive LiDAR, and virtual and augmented reality headsets. In select strategic circumstances, the Company also uses its proprietary, non-captive fabrication plant in Fremont, California to manufacture chips designed by third party customers. For more information, visit: www.enablence.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company based on current expectations and assumptions of management, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties associated with our business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, including the impact of the Term Loan, the Vortex Loan Amendment and the Pinnacle I Loan Amendment, the ability of the Company to repay any indebtedness, the ability of the Company to continue its operations as contemplated, the use of proceeds from the Term Loan and the Pinnacle I Loan Amendment, and the receipt of final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the Term Loan, Vortex Loan Amendment and the Pinnacle I Loan Amendment. These statements are not guarantees of performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including risks, including the ability of the Company to comply with covenants under the Loan Agreement and all other loan agreements and facilities the Company and its subsidiaries are subject to, risks relating to the Company's operations, business and economic conditions generally, the terms and availability of future financing and the ability of the Company to repay any indebtedness in accordance with the terms thereof (or at all). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, and the assumptions on which such forward- looking statements are made, are reasonable based on the information available as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that such expectations or assumptions will prove to be correct. The Company cautions readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein as many factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Additional information on these and other risk factors that could affect the Company's operations are outlined in the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Enablence's issuer profile. Enablence does not intend and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission, or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

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Source: Enablence Technologies Inc.