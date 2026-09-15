Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Enablence Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ENA) ("Enablence" or the "Company"), a leading provider of planar lightwave circuit (PLC) optical chips for datacom, telecom, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced vision applications, announces that it has entered into an agreement with Collingwood Investments Incorporated (the "Investor") for a strategic C$25 million equity investment in Enablence (the "Offering").

The Offering will consist of the issuance of 3,226,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of C$7.75 per Common Share (the "Offering Price"), representing a premium of approximately 21% to the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange as of the close of markets on September 14, 2026. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for planned capital expenditures to expand capacity at its fab facilities in Silicon Valley and Vietnam, working capital to support growing sales volumes, and general corporate purposes.

"This strategic investment from Collingwood Investments Incorporated represents a milestone for Enablence's technology leadership and growth trajectory," said Todd Haugen, Chief Executive Officer of Enablence. "The capital will enable us to accelerate our expansion plans and strengthen our competitive position in the rapidly evolving photonics market. We are pleased to welcome a sophisticated, long-term oriented investor to our shareholder base."

The Offering is expected to close by the end of September 2026, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all closing conditions and receipt of all necessary approvals.

Completion of the Offering remains subject to customary closing conditions, including the execution of an investor rights agreement between the Company and the Investor (the "Investor Rights Agreement") at closing of the Offering.

Pursuant to the Investor Rights Agreement, the Investor will be granted pro rata pre-emptive rights on all future issuances of equity securities by the Company, including securities convertible into equity securities, subject to customary exceptions.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Paradigm Capital Inc. is acting as exclusive financial advisor to the Company in connection with the Offering. Bennett Jones LLP is acting as legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Offering.

Required Early Warning Disclosure

Prior to entering into the subscription agreement, the Investor did not beneficially own or have control or direction over any Common Shares. After giving effect to closing of the Offering, the Investor will beneficially own, or control or direct, directly or indirectly, 3,226,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 13.3% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (assuming 21,072,195 Common Shares are issued and outstanding immediately prior to giving effect to the Offering). The Investor is acquiring the Common Shares for investment purposes. The Investor has no current plan or intentions which relate to, or would result in, acquiring additional securities of the Company, disposing of securities of the Company, or any of the other actions enumerated in item (a) through (k) of Item 5 of the Investor's early warning report. Depending on market conditions, the Investor's view of the Company's prospects and other factors the Investor considers relevant, the Investor may acquire additional securities of the Company from time to time in the future, in the open market or pursuant to privately negotiated transactions, or may sell all or a portion of its securities of the Company or take any of the other enumerated actions.

In connection with the Offering, the Investor and the Company will enter into the Investor Rights Agreement, pursuant to which the Investor will be granted certain pre-emptive rights on future issuances of equity securities by the Company, subject to customary exceptions. The Investor will agree, for a period of one-year post-closing, not to enter into any agreement regarding the voting of the Common Shares acquired pursuant to the Offering with any entities that are affiliates of Paradigm Capital Inc. or any person who is not an affiliate of the Investor. The Investor Rights Agreement will terminate upon the earlier of the Investor owning less than 5.0% of the Common Shares of the Company and the written agreement of the parties.

An early warning report with additional information in respect of the foregoing matters will be made available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or may be obtained directly upon request by contacting the Company's contact person named below. The head office of the Company is located at 390 March Road, Suite 119, Ottawa, Ontario K2K 0G7.

About Collingwood Investments Incorporated

Collingwood Investments Incorporated is a member of the Bragg Group of Companies, an Oxford, Nova Scotia-based private enterprise, which owns a number of entities, including Oxford Frozen Foods, Eastlink, and Inland Technologies. The Investor is a corporation incorporated under the laws of Nova Scotia and its head office is located at 4881 Main Street Oxford, NS B0M 1P0.

About Enablence Technologies Inc.

Enablence is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ENA) that designs, markets and sells optical chips and sub systems, primarily in the form of planar lightwave circuits (PLC), on silicon-based chips for datacom, telecom, automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Enablence products serve a global customer base, primarily focused today on data center and other rapidly growing end markets. Enablence also works with customers that have emerging market uses for its technology, including medical devices, automotive LiDAR, and virtual and augmented reality headsets. In select strategic circumstances, the Company also uses its proprietary, non-captive fabrication plant in Fremont, California to manufacture chips designed by third party customers. For more information, visit: www.enablence.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company based on current expectations and assumptions of management, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties associated with our business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Company to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the closing of the Offering (including the timing thereof), the use of proceeds of the Offering, the ability to obtain the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange in respect of the Offering, and risks relating to the Company's operations, business and economic conditions generally. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, and the assumptions on which such forward- looking statements are made, are reasonable based on the information available as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance as to future results, levels of activity or achievement or that such expectations or assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. As such, the Company cautions readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein as many factors could cause actual results, future events or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Additional information on these and other risk factors that could affect the Company's operations are outlined in the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Enablence's issuer profile. Enablence does not intend and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission, or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

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