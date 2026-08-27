Akkodis Germany: Akkodis and EKPO Bring Fuel Cell Technology from the Test Bench to Real-World Logistics Operations

Akkodis integrates EKPO's NM20 fuel cell stack into a hydrogen-powered truck, creating a platform for validation under real-world heavy-duty transport conditions.





[Sindelfingen, August 27, 2026] Akkodis, a global leader in digital engineering consulting and part of the Adecco Group, and EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies (EKPO), a leading supplier of fuel cell stacks for carbon-neutral mobility, are bringing fuel cell technology from the test environment into real-world logistics operations through their partnership. At the center of the project is EKPO's NM20* fuel cell stack, which will be integrated into a hydrogen-powered truck and validated under real operating conditions. Akkodis is responsible for the development, integration and assembly of the complete powertrain.

The demands placed on alternative propulsion systems are particularly high in heavy-duty transport, where performance, efficiency, and reliability are critical. Many of these requirements can only be fully assessed under real-world operating conditions: varying load profiles, gradients, braking events, temperature conditions, and different driving dynamics all influence the interaction between the fuel cell, battery system, high-voltage architecture, thermal management, and vehicle control systems. To address this, Akkodis and EKPO are deliberately moving part of the validation process from the test bench to real-world operation.

The hydrogen-powered truck serves as a mobile development and validation platform. In addition to test bench trials, the vehicle is expected to provide valuable operational data during future deployment with a logistics company, demonstrating how the NM20 fuel cell stack performs as part of a complete vehicle and propulsion system. The insights gained will contribute to the further development of next-generation fuel cell systems and hydrogen-based propulsion solutions.

"Bringing fuel cell technology into real-world logistics operations is a complex integration challenge. This is precisely where Akkodis' strength lies: combining technology, system architecture, hardware, and software into a fully integrated solution. Together with EKPO, we are creating new opportunities for the application of hydrogen technology, in heavy-duty transport and beyond," said Dr. Thomas Klukas, CEO of Akkodis Germany.

From Fuel Cell Stack to Integrated Powertrain System

Akkodis' engineering scope covers the development of the complete fuel cell system and its integration into the existing truck platform. EKPO provides the NM20 fuel cell stack along with its stack-specific development expertise.

Building on this foundation, Akkodis is responsible for the system architecture, the selection and design of the required components, high-voltage integration, control systems and operating strategy, as well as thermal management. The operating concepts developed by Akkodis are subsequently translated into electronic control unit (ECU) software. In addition, Akkodis manages both the hardware and software integration into the vehicle, followed by the commissioning of the overall system. This creates a fully integrated fuel cell electric powertrain from individual technological components.

"With the NM20, we have developed a fuel cell stack specifically designed to meet the demands of heavy-duty applications requiring high power output and outstanding efficiency. The data generated through the operation of the hydrogen-powered truck will provide valuable insights for the further development of our fuel cell technology and make an important contribution to the industrialization of hydrogen-powered powertrains," said Dr. Stefan Dwenger, Managing Director of EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies.

The NM20 is the most powerful fuel cell stack in EKPO's portfolio. With an output of up to 400 kW and a service life of more than 25,000 operating hours, it was specifically developed for demanding heavy-duty applications. The demonstration vehicle employs a one-stack-one-system approach: the hydrogen-powered truck is powered by a single NM20 fuel cell stack, achieving a system output of up to 360 kW and efficiency levels of up to 61 percent.

Real-World Operational Data as a Foundation for Future Applications

The data generated through the project extends beyond the validation of a single vehicle. It provides insights into how high-performance fuel cell systems can be integrated into complex vehicle architectures, controlled and validated under real-world operating conditions. This creates a solid foundation for future integration projects across additional vehicle classes and applications.

Looking ahead, the insights gained may also be transferred to other application areas, including stationary power generation, maritime transport and off-highway machinery. Together, Akkodis and EKPO are creating a foundation for the broader adoption of hydrogen-based powertrain solutions across a wide range of markets and industries.

*The development and commercialization of the NM20 fuel cell stack are supported through the European IPCEI (Important Project of Common European Interest) funding program.

Media contacts

Meldina Kurti

Director Communications Germany, Akkodis

M. +49 15174631537

E. presse@akkodis.com

Maria Sole Quaglio

External Communications Manager Germany, Akkodis

M. +49 15174631537

E. presse@akkodis.com

About Akkodis

Akkodis is a global digital engineering consulting company that enables organizations to innovate and accelerate by applying technology to redefine how processes and products are developed, powered and optimized. With deep expertise across AI, data, cloud, edge and software engineering, we offer best-in-class technology consultancy. Through our strong, scalable delivery models and specialized talent, we provide end-to-end solutions, from strategy and consulting through implementation. Our commitment to Akkodis Intelligence helps businesses connect the exponential power of technology with the irreplaceable strengths of human thinking and collaboration. Part of the Adecco Group and headquartered in Switzerland, Akkodis brings together 40,000 engineers and digital experts in over 30 countries, with services that span Consulting, Solutions and Academy. With deep experience across the world's major industries, Akkodis empowers businesses to solve complex challenges and achieve sustainable impact. akkodis.com | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X





About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to power transformation and empower organisations to optimise their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to an inclusive culture, fostering sustainable employability, and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). www.adeccogroup.com





About EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies

EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies (EKPO), headquartered in Dettingen/Erms, Germany, is a leading joint venture in the development and high-volume production of fuel cell stacks for carbon-neutral mobility. The company is a full-service supplier of fuel cell stacks and components for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, as well as rail and maritime applications. In doing so, EKPO leverages the industrialization expertise of two established international automotive suppliers, ElringKlinger and OPmobility.

The joint venture's mission is to develop and mass-produce high-performance fuel cell stacks that accelerate the transition to carbon-neutral mobility, whether on the road, rail, water or off-road.