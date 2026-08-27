MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results
MindMaze Therapeutics Reports 2026 Half-Year Results and Corporate Update
Geneva, Switzerland - August 27, 2026 - MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA (SIX: MMTX) (MindMaze Therapeutics, or the Company), a global leader in scalable precision neurotherapeutics, today announced the publication of its 2026 half-year report and provided a corporate update.
Key Highlights
Zach Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of MindMaze Therapeutics, commented: "We made important progress during the first part of this year in capitalizing on our strong foundations and building our commercial capabilities. We have a differentiated platform developed over many years, robust clinical evidence, and an expanding presence in the United States. With the organizational simplification now completed and commercial momentum building across a growing pipeline of opportunities, our focus is firmly on execution: accelerating commercial adoption, advancing strategic and pharmaceutical collaborations, and translating the strength of our platform into sustainable revenue growth."
MindMaze Therapeutics' 2026 half-year report, including its interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2026, is available on the Company's website.
About MindMaze Therapeutics
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File: Ad hoc release_MindMaze_2026 Half Year Report
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA
|Avenue de Secheron 15
|1202 Geneva
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 22 545 11 16
|Fax:
|+41 22 545 11 17
|E-mail:
|ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|www.mindmazetherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CH1251125998
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2389166
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2389166 27-Aug-2026 CET/CEST