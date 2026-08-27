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WKN: A3CPSQ | ISIN: SE0015988167 | Ticker-Symbol: 7XY
Tradegate
26.08.26 | 20:58
1,986 Euro
-0,50 % -0,010
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SWEDENCARE AB Chart 1 Jahr
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SWEDENCARE AB 5-Tage-Chart
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1,9882,01508:14
1,9942,01008:11
PR Newswire
27.08.2026 07:12 Uhr
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Swedencare's ProDen PlaqueOff Crème Named Cat Dental Care Product of the Year by Pet Innovation Awards

First-of-its-kind functional dental crème offers cats a palatable, convenient approach to daily oral care

  • ProDen PlaqueOff Crème is an innovative/pioneering functional dental crème for cats, offering a palatable, lickable complement to brushing and firm dental chews.
  • Powered by A.N ProDen, Swedencare's 100% natural seaweed ingredient, the Crème works through saliva to reduce plaque and tartar buildup and support fresher breath.

MALMÖ, Sweden, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedencare's ProDen PlaqueOff Crème has been named Cat Dental Care Product of the Year by the 2026 Pet Innovation Awards, recognizing its combination of oral health support, palatability and convenience.

The award-winning Crème brings Swedencare's established oral health expertise to a format developed specifically for cats. Powered by A.N ProDen, Crème works through saliva to help reduce plaque and tartar buildup and support fresher breath. Each single-serve pouch contains 6 calories and a 25% chicken protein base, with 9 out of 10 cats approving the taste in testing.

"Cats can be reluctant to accept traditional dental products, so we created a highly palatable format that makes daily oral care easier for pet parents while delivering the benefits of our established A.N ProDen ingredient," said Sara Ahlström, Global Marketing Manager at Swedencare.

ProDen PlaqueOff Crème launched in selected European markets earlier this year as part of Swedencare's oral health portfolio for dogs and cats. To learn more, visit: UK, Germany, Sweden, Spain and France.

About Swedencare
Swedencare develops, produces and sells premium products in the global and rapidly growing pet healthcare market, focusing on cats, dogs and horses. Its extensive product portfolio includes strong brands such as NaturVet, Innovet, Pet MD, Rx Vitamins, nutravet, Rileys and ProDen PlaqueOff, the original solution for good oral health. With headquarters in Malmö, Swedencare's products are sold in approximately 70 countries through veterinarians, pet stores and online. The company's extensive distribution network consists of subsidiaries in nine countries, along with an international network of retailers. For more information, please visit https://swedencare.com/.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/swedencares-proden-plaqueoff-creme-named-cat-dental-care-product-of-the-year-by-pet-innovation-awards-302861176.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.