Swedencare AB (publ): Swedencare AB (publ) Announces intended CEO Transition

Swedencare AB (publ) today announces that its CEO, Håkan Lagerberg, has informed the Board of Directors of his intention to step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer. The process to appoint a successor will commence shortly.

Swedencare today announced that Håkan Lagerberg has informed the Board of Directors of his decision to step down as Chief Executive Officer. Håkan will remain in his role during his 12-month notice period to ensure an orderly and well-planned leadership transition.

"Leading Swedencare from a single-product business with annual revenues of less than 20 MSEK in 2014 to a global animal health group generating 2.7 BSEK in revenue in 2025 has been an extraordinary entrepreneurial journey. Throughout this period, we have consistently delivered growth ahead of the market while maintaining strong profitability and cash generation.

I am incredibly proud of the unique global animal health platform we have built, with particularly strong positions in supplements and dermatology. Our strategy of combining strong brands with world-class manufacturing capabilities has created a solid foundation for continued value creation. Following the significant work undertaken over the past two years to strengthen the business, I believe this is the right time to hand over leadership to a new CEO. Swedencare is exceptionally well positioned for the future, and I remain highly confident in the company's long-term prospects. I also look forward to continuing my journey with Swedencare as a committed shareholder. Finally, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all our employees around the world for their dedication and contribution to improving the lives of pets every day" said Håkan Lagerberg, CEO of Swedencare.

Chairman of the Board Thomas Eklund commented:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Håkan for his outstanding contribution to Swedencare's development. Since acquiring the company in 2014 and assuming the role of CEO, he has transformed Swedencare into a leading global animal health group. Under his leadership, the company has delivered strong growth, expanded into new product categories and geographies, and successfully completed its public listing journey. Håkan has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's culture, strategy and long-term success. We are therefore very pleased that he will remain in his role until a successor has been appointed and a smooth transition has been completed.

The Board has great confidence in Swedencare's future opportunities. The strategic platform established under Håkan's leadership, built on leading brands, strong market positions and proprietary manufacturing capabilities, provides the company with an excellent foundation to continue delivering profitable growth and long-term value creation for shareholders."



For more information, please contact:

Håkan Lagerberg, CEO Swedencare

Phone: +46 (0)73 517 01 70

Email: hakan.lagerberg@swedencare.se

Thomas Eklund, Chairman of the board

Mobil: +46 (0) 708 242 025

Email: thomasleklund@icloud.com

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser

Please visit the Company homepage www.swedencare.com

About Swedencare

Swedencare is listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market and also trades on the OTCQX® Best Market. We develop, produce, and sell premium products in the global and rapidly growing pet healthcare market, focusing on cats, dogs, and horses. Our extensive product portfolio includes strong brands such as NaturVet®, Innovet, Pet MD®, Rx Vitamins®, nutravet®, Rileys®, and ProDen PlaqueOff®, the original solution for good oral health.

With headquarters in Malmö, our products are sold in approximately 70 countries through online channels, pet stores, veterinarians, and FDMC. Our extensive distribution network consists of subsidiaries in nine countries, along with an international network of retailers. Swedencare has experienced strong growth for several years while maintaining high profitability.

This information is information that Swedencare is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-18 09:30 CEST.