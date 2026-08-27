

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eiffage SA (EFGSY.PK, FGR.PA), a French civil engineering company, recently said that its net income group share rose 12.1 percent in the first half of the year, helped by higher revenues and an increased order book. Additionally, the company also reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook.



The company reported net income per group share of 342 million euros in the first half of fiscal 2026, higher than the 305 million euros in the same period last year.



During the first six months, revenue climbed 2.3 percent to 12.20 billion euros from 11.93 billion euros in the year-ago period.



According to Eiffage SA, operating profit on ordinary activities rose 2.0 percent to 1.02 billion euros from 999 million euros in the corresponding period of 2025. During the six months, the order book climbed 7 percent to 31.5 billion euros from 29.5 billion euros a year ago.



Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook of revenue growth of a lesser extent than in 2025 and further improvement of operating profit on ordinary activities and net income Group share.



On the Paris Exchange, FGR.PA ended Wednesday's trading at 117.50 euros, down 1.15 euros or 0.97 percent.



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