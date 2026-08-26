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WKN: 908668 | ISIN: US0311001004 | Ticker-Symbol: AK1
Tradegate
26.08.26 | 17:33
211,40 Euro
+0,48 % +1,00
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AMETEK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMETEK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
209,20212,3009:57
209,20212,3009:57
PR Newswire
26.08.2026 22:30 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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AMETEK, Inc.: AMETEK Completes Acquisition of Indicor Instrumentation

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of a portfolio of instrumentation businesses from Indicor, LLC, ("Indicor Instrumentation") in an all-cash transaction valued at $5.0 billion.

Indicor Instrumentation is a group of leading businesses that design and manufacture mission-critical solutions for demanding industrial and scientific applications. Its products serve customers across attractive end markets that align closely with AMETEK's existing portfolio and generate a substantial base of recurring revenue from consumables, services and aftermarket support.

"We are excited to complete this highly strategic acquisition and to welcome the Indicor Instrumentation team to AMETEK," said David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "With its mission-critical solutions, deep technical expertise, and strong positions in attractive end markets, Indicor Instrumentation is an excellent fit with AMETEK. We also see meaningful opportunities to create value through integration into our proven operating model."

Indicor Instrumentation is expected to contribute approximately $350 million to AMETEK's 2026 sales and is expected to be modestly accretive to AMETEK's 2026 adjusted earnings. The Indicor Instrumentation businesses join AMETEK's Electronic Instruments Group (EIG) and Electromechanical Group (EMG) based on product offerings and market alignment.

Corporate Profile
AMETEK (NYSE: AME) is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annualized sales of approximately $9.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, Technology Innovation, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. Founded in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for over 95 years and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit www.ametek.com.

Contact:
Kevin Coleman
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
[email protected]
Phone: 610-889-5247

SOURCE AMETEK, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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