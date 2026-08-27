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WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Frankfurt
27.08.26 | 08:09
2,900 Euro
+5,07 % +0,140
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8203,22008:45
Dow Jones News
27.08.2026 08:33 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Halfords Group PLC: Trading update

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Trading update 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Trading update 
27-Aug-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/ 
2014 WHICH FORMS PART OF DOMESTIC UK LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 ("UK MAR"). UPON THE 
PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION WILL BE CONSIDERED TO BE 
IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN. 

27 August 2026 
 
Halfords Group plc 
 
Strong trading results in upgrade to FY27 forecasts 
 
Halfords Group plc ("Halfords" or "the Group"), the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling products and 
services, is today releasing a trading update based on strong performance in the year to date. We now expect FY27 
underlying profit before tax to be between GBP55m and GBP65m, ahead of current consensus of GBP52.6m (with a range of GBP48.9m 
to GBP55.1m). 
 
Building on the strong current trading noted in our FY26 results announcement, Halfords has continued to outperform 
over recent months. This reflects momentum in the underlying business as we continue to deliver against our strategic 
priorities alongside a very strong performance in seasonal categories, in part reflecting unusually warm summer 
weather. We estimate that this heightened seasonal demand has resulted in incremental profit in the mid-single digit 
millions of pounds. 
 
Reflecting the factors set out above, we now expect FY27 performance to be further weighted towards the first half of 
the year as we accelerate investment in technology and marketing in the second half. 
 
Halfords' Annual General Meeting will be held on 10th September 2026. Our trading update for the 26 weeks ending 2nd 
October 2026 ("HY27") is scheduled for 21st October 2026. 

The person responsible for releasing this announcement is Tim O'Gorman, Company Secretary. 
 
For further information 
 
Investors:  
 
Holly Cassell, Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs                    investor.relations@halfords.co.uk 
 
Media: 
 
Jonathan Sibun / Will Palfreyman, Teneo                           halfords@teneo.com 
 
Notes to Editors 
 
www.halfords.com            www.avayler.com         www.tredz.co.uk      www.halfordscompany.com                      
 
Halfords is the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. We operate via 370 Halfords 
stores, two Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz), 496 consumer garages and a network of 92 commercial fleet 
locations nationwide. Customers also have access to c.250 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert and 
National) and c.550 commercial vans. Customers can shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local 
store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com. Through its subsidiary 
Avayler, Halfords also sells the Group's bespoke, internally developed SaaS solution to clients in the USA and 
Australia. 
 
Cautionary statement  
 
This report contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, 
and businesses of Halfords Group plc. These statements and forecasts involve risk, uncertainty and assumptions because 
they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that 
could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these 
forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as at the date of this announcement. Nothing 
in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast. Except as required by law, Halfords Group plc has no 
obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to correct any inaccuracies therein. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:     HFD 
LEI Code:   54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
Sequence No.: 441137 
EQS News ID:  2389294 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2389294&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 27, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.