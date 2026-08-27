DJ Halfords Group PLC: Trading update

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Trading update 27-Aug-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/ 2014 WHICH FORMS PART OF DOMESTIC UK LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 ("UK MAR"). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION WILL BE CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN. 27 August 2026 Halfords Group plc Strong trading results in upgrade to FY27 forecasts Halfords Group plc ("Halfords" or "the Group"), the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling products and services, is today releasing a trading update based on strong performance in the year to date. We now expect FY27 underlying profit before tax to be between GBP55m and GBP65m, ahead of current consensus of GBP52.6m (with a range of GBP48.9m to GBP55.1m). Building on the strong current trading noted in our FY26 results announcement, Halfords has continued to outperform over recent months. This reflects momentum in the underlying business as we continue to deliver against our strategic priorities alongside a very strong performance in seasonal categories, in part reflecting unusually warm summer weather. We estimate that this heightened seasonal demand has resulted in incremental profit in the mid-single digit millions of pounds. Reflecting the factors set out above, we now expect FY27 performance to be further weighted towards the first half of the year as we accelerate investment in technology and marketing in the second half. Halfords' Annual General Meeting will be held on 10th September 2026. Our trading update for the 26 weeks ending 2nd October 2026 ("HY27") is scheduled for 21st October 2026. The person responsible for releasing this announcement is Tim O'Gorman, Company Secretary. For further information Investors: Holly Cassell, Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs investor.relations@halfords.co.uk Media: Jonathan Sibun / Will Palfreyman, Teneo halfords@teneo.com Notes to Editors www.halfords.com www.avayler.com www.tredz.co.uk www.halfordscompany.com Halfords is the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. We operate via 370 Halfords stores, two Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz), 496 consumer garages and a network of 92 commercial fleet locations nationwide. Customers also have access to c.250 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert and National) and c.550 commercial vans. Customers can shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com. Through its subsidiary Avayler, Halfords also sells the Group's bespoke, internally developed SaaS solution to clients in the USA and Australia. Cautionary statement This report contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and businesses of Halfords Group plc. These statements and forecasts involve risk, uncertainty and assumptions because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as at the date of this announcement. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast. Except as required by law, Halfords Group plc has no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to correct any inaccuracies therein. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: TST TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 Sequence No.: 441137 EQS News ID: 2389294 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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August 27, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)