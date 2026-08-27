Pila Pharma AB: Pila Pharma Publishes Interim Report (1 January - 30 June 2026)

27 August 2026: PILA PHARMA AB (publ) (FN STO: PILA), a clinical stage biotech company pioneering development of an oral TRPV1-antagonist as a potential first-in-class treatment for obesity and diabetes, today publishes the Company's interim report for the period January - June 2026. The report can be found on the Company's website: https://pilapharma.com/financial-reports



SUMMARY OF INTERIM REPORT

First Half year (1 January - 30 June 2026)

Operating income amounted to TSEK 0 (851)

The operating result (EBIT) totalled to TSEK -3 850 (-4 092)

The result for the period totalled to TSEK -3 867 (-4 102)

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0,08 (-0,15)

Cash flow for the first half year totalled to TSEK -17 974* (-3 811)

The Company's cash amounted to TSEK 3 257 (1 082) at the end of 30 June 2026

The Company's Danish subsidiary's cash amounted to TSEK 10 126 (54) at the end of 30 June 2026

Equity amounted to TSEK 16 113 (1 159)

The Company's solvency ratio amounted to 96% (33%)



*Includes transfer of TSEK 13 195 to PILA PHARMA AB's Danish subsidiary

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE FIRST HALF YEAR (1 JANUARY- 30 JUNE 2026)



26 January 2026: PILA PHARMA signed with a new clinical CRO to prepare for clinical phase in obesity after preclinical obesity studies yielded inconclusive results

05 February 2026: PILA PHARMA announced the accelerated publication of the interim report of the second half of 2025

05 February 2026: PILA PHARMA announced the exercise price for the warrants of series TO2 was determined to be SEK 1.50 and the exercise period commenced 05 February 2026

09 February 2026: PILA PHARMA announced preparations for clinical trial application in rare disease Erythromelalgia

10 February 2026: PILA PHARMA published the Company's year-end report for the period January - December 2025

17 February 2026: PILA PHARMA announced the outcome in the exercise of warrants of series TO2, with 12.03% subscription rate and TSEK 5 396 in new investments.

18 March 2026: PILA PHARMA announced the postponement of the annual report for 2025 and the annual general meeting, to await important exposure data from preclinical studies

16 April 2026: PILA PHARMA called for its annual general meeting, to be held on 19 May 2026 at the Company's HQ in Malmö, Sweden

16 April 2026: PILA PHARMA announced an update to its preclinical study in obesity, showing very limited exposure of XEN-D0501, that could plausibly explain the lack of effect on bodyweight in the study

21 April 2026: PILA PHARMA published its annual report for 2025

19 May 2026: PILA PHARMA held its annual general meeting at the Company's HQ in Malmö, Sweden, whereby the annual report was approved, board remuneration was settled and the board was given authorization to issue shares and/or warrants and/or convertibles, with a new maximum share ceiling of 180 000 000.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE PERIOD



18 August 2026: PILA PHARMA announced it had received regulatory approval to conduct PP-CT04, a 12-week trial exploring the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of XEN-D0501 in people living with obesity



CEO Gustav H. Gram comments:

"A giant leap forward for PILA PHARMA! It's exciting to be back from summer with the positive news that we got regulatory approval from European Medicines Agency to conduct a new 3-month clinical trial in people living with obesity! The trial seeks to explore a within-subject dose titration approach to reach anticipated therapeutic plasma concentrations of XEN-D0501 not previously investigated.



Huge kudos to our CSO and mastermind Dorte X. Gram who together with our scientific collaborators got study design and the application on-point for what is a crucial step in our clinical development path!



It is therefore a substantial step forward to assess potentially much higher doses and longer durations, but we have long thought and said publicly that we believe that is needed to achieve the best results. The results from the study can carve out a platform from which new clinical efficacy studies in diseases beyond obesity, can be effectively launched. That will be potentially very important for our ambitions in diabetes and erythromelalgia among others! It serves as key gateway our the future clinical development path. And now we are excited to execute!"





For more information:

Gustav H. Gram, CEO

Email: ghg@pilapharma.com



Pila Pharma's share ticker PILA is subject to trade on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Sweden with Aqurat Fondkommission AB as Certified Adviser. Contact: M: info@aqurat.se, T: +46 (0)8 684 05 800



About PILA PHARMA AB (Publ)



PILA PHARMA AB is a Swedish clinical stage biotech company based in Malmö, Sweden. The aim of the company is to develop TRPV1 antagonists as a novel treatment of obesity and diabetes. The Company owns a TRPV1 asset with data and chemical entities including the clinical development candidate XEN-D0501. In July 2022, the Company was moreover awarded orphan drug designation ("ODD") for XEN-D0501 as a treatment for the painful rare disease erythromelalgia.

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