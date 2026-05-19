Pila Pharma AB: Report From Pila Pharma Ab's Annual General Meeting 2026

PILA PHARMA AB (publ) held its Annual General Meeting today, Tuesday 19 May 2026, at the company's premises at Norra Vallgatan 72 in Malmö. Attorney Krister Hjelmstedt was elected as chairman of the Annual General Meeting.

The following main resolutions were resolved upon at the Annual General Meeting:



Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet, and allocation of result

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and the balance sheet for the company for the financial year 2025 in accordance with the presented annual report.



The Annual General Meeting resolved that the company's retained earnings available to the general meeting be carried forward to new account.



Discharge of liability

The Annual General Meeting resolved to discharge all individuals who had served as directors of the Board of Directors or Chief Executive Officer during 2025 from liability for the financial year of 2025.



Election and remuneration of the Board of Directors and auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect Richard Busellato, Lasse Richter Petersen and Dorte Xenia Gram as directors of the Board of Directors. Dorte Xenia Gram was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Fees to the Board of Directors for the period between the present Annual General Meeting until the next Annual General Meeting shall be SEK 175,000 per elected director and SEK 300,000 to the elected Chairman.



The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect the registered accounting firm Deloitte AB as auditor. Deloitte had prior to the meeting announced that, in the event of re-election, Maria Ekelund will continue as principal auditor. Fees to the auditor shall be paid as per invoices approved by the company.



Nomination Committee

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the Nomination Committee shall consist of Dorte Xenia Gram and Niels Raaschou.



Amendment of the articles of association (share capital and number of shares)

The Annual General Meeting resolved to amend the company's articles of association by increasing the limits for the company's share capital and the number of shares.



Authorization to the Board of Directors to resolve on issue of shares, convertibles and/or warrants

The Annual General Meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions during the period until the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on the issue of new shares and/or warrants and/or convertibles against cash payment and/or with provisions for contribution in kind or set-off or otherwise on conditions, and to thereby be able to deviate from the shareholders' preferential rights. The number of shares that may be issued, the number of shares that may be subscribed for by exercise of warrants for subscription of new shares, and the number of shares that convertibles shall entitle conversion into, shall in aggregate amount to such number as is accommodated within the limits of the articles of association regarding the number of shares and share capital.



The issues shall be made at a market subscription price determined by the Board of Directors in consultation with the company's financial advisors, taking into account a market issue discount where applicable. The purpose of the authorization and the reasons for any deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights are to enable issues to be made for the financing of the company's operations, commercialization and development of the company's products and markets and/or acquisitions of businesses, companies or parts of companies, and/or to facilitate a broadening of the company's ownership base.



The complete proposals of the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee are available on the company's website, www.pilapharma.com.



For more information:

Gustav H. Gram, CEO ghg@pilapharma.com



PILA PHARMA's share ticker PILA is subject to trade on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Sweden with Aqurat Fondkommission AB as Certified Adviser. Contact: M: ca@aqurat.se - T: +46 (0)8 684 05 800

