Pila Pharma AB: Pila Pharma today publishes the Company's year-end report for the period January - December 2025.

The report can be found on the Company's website:

https://pilapharma.com/financial-reports/



SUMMARY OF YEAR-END REPORT



SECOND HALF YEAR (1 JULY- 31 DECEMBER 2025)

Operating income amounted to TSEK 276 (107)

The operating result (EBIT) totaled to TSEK -3 802 (-4 030)

The result for the period totaled to TSEK -12 761 (-7 155)

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0,47 (-0,151)

Cash flow for the second half year totaled to TSEK 14 812 (2 350)

The Company's cash amounted to TSEK 15 897 (4 893) at the end of 31 December 2025

Equity amounted to TSEK 14 784 (5 261)

The Company's solvency ratio amounted to 91 % (85 %)

TWELVE MONTH PERIOD (1 JANUARY- 31 DECEMBER 2025)

Operating income amounted to TSEK 1 127 (790)

The operating result (EBIT) totaled to TSEK -7 894 (-8 109)

The result for the period totaled to TSEK -16 863 (-11 241)

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0,62 (-0,30)

Cash flow for the full year totaled to TSEK 11 006 (-1 062)

The Company's cash amounted to TSEK 15 897 (4 892) at the end of 31 December 2025

The Danish subsidiary's cash amounted to TSEK 3 400 (1 498) at the end of 31 December 2025

Equity amounted to TSEK 14 784 (5 261)

The Company's solvency ratio amounted to 91 % (85 %)

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE HALF YEAR (1 JULY - 31 DECEMBER 2025)

21 July 2025: PILA PHARMA announced the outcome of its oversubscribed (293,5%) rights issue, raising SEK 19.99 million and resolves on a directed issue for over-allotment, raising a further SEK 8.95 million.

21 July 2025: As part of a directed issue for over-allotment, the Board of Directors approved, investment in units through set-off of executive remuneration of SEK 1.25 million for Gram Equity Invest AB, joint holding Company of the CEO Gustav Hanghøj Gram together with Chairman of the Board, Dorte X. Gram.

23 July 2025: The board of directors of PILA PHARMA resolved to carry out a directed issue of units to underwriters in the previously ended rights issue. The Board of Directors approved remuneration as set-off of units for underwriters for a total value of SEK 975 000.

21 August 2025: PILA PHARMA announced the completion of registration of shares in the rights issue and its associated directed issues to underwriters and over-allotment, marking the end of the rights issue process.

30 September 2025: PILA PHARMA announced it has signed a contract with a Danish preclinical contract research organisation, with the aim to demonstrate preclinical proof-of-concept of PILA PHARMA's in rats with obesity.

07 October 2025: PILA PHARMA announced that CEO Gustav H. Gram had increased his shareholding in the company. Mr. Gram acquired a total of 36,677 sharesin PILA PHARMA AB on 3 and 6 October 2025 through market purchases at an average price of approximately SEK 2.26 per share.

04 December 2025: PILA PHARMA announced that Thomas Lutz, a leading pre-clinical researcher in obesity and metabolic diseases that since the 1990s, is a new addition to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board .



19 December 2025: PILA PHARMA announced that it has initiated the planned preclinical studies in obesity. The aim was to demonstrate preclinical proof-of-concept.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE PERIOD

02 January 2026: PILA PHARMA announced that CEO Gustav H. Gram had increased his shareholding in the company. Mr. Gram acquired a total of 40,188 shares in PILA PHARMA AB on 29 and 30 December 2025 through market purchases at an average price of approximately SEK 2.15 per share.

26 January 2026: PILA PHARMA announced that it had entered into agreement with a new clinical Contract Research Organisation (CRO), to prepare and submit a clinical trial application in obesity. In addition, the Company also announces the completion of recent preclinical studies in obesity, albeit with inconclusive results.

09 February 2026: PILA PHARMA announced plans to prepare and submit a clinical trial application in the rare disease erythromelalgia, for which it holds orphan drug designation from the United States' Federal Drug Administration (FDA).

CEO Gustav H. Gram comments:

All in all, I have many great takeaways from 2025, we have hundreds of new shareholders, and we've successfully started to get the train in motion and build toward the next level for our organisation. The preclinical studies were started and conducted according to protocol, but, as communicated in end of January, they have initially come out inconclusive. We're now making progress toward multiple clinical trials in obesity, diabetes as well as erythromelalgia, and thus, I thank all PILA PHARMA shareholders for an eventful year with great support, and we look forward to 2026 as we move ahead into new clinical studies and pursue the creation of continued meaningful value for PILA PHARMA and eventually for patients.

Malmö, 10 February 2026

For more information:

Gustav H. Gram, CEO

Email: ghg@pilapharma.com

Pila Pharma's share ticker PILA is subject to trade on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Sweden with Aqurat Fondkommission AB as Certified Adviser. Contact: M: ca@aqurat.se - T: +46 (0)8 684 05 800

About PILA PHARMA AB (Publ)

PILA PHARMA is a Swedish biotech company based in Malmö, Sweden. The aim of the company is to develop TRPV1 inhibitors as a novel treatment of obesity, type 2 diabetes and potentially of other diseases with an inflammatory background. The Company owns a TRPV1 asset with data and chemical entities including the development candidate XEN-D0501. Further, the Company owns use-patents covering the use of TRPV1-antagonists for treatment of obesity and diabetes and intends to submit further patents regarding the synthesis, formulation, or use of XEN-D0501 or back-up compounds. In July 2022, the Company was awarded orphan drug designation ("ODD") for XEN-D0501 as a treatment for a painful rare disease erythromelalgia. PILA PHARMA currently focuses on obesity and type-2 diabetes whilst also retaining a focus on licensing opportunities for development of the candidate for erythromelalgia and abdominal aorta aneurysm.

About XEN-D0501 and TRPV1 antagonists

XEN-D0501 is a selective, synthetic potent small molecule TRPV1 inhibitor that was in-licensed in 2016. The drug candidate is a small molecule currently formulated in a simple and stable tablet formulation.

TRPV1 inhibitors that down-regulate neurogenic inflammation, has demonstrated applications across pain and inflammatory diseases and potentially plays a role in diabetes and potentially other metabolic disorders like obesity. PILA PHARMA's founder and current CSO Dorte X. Gram, is the inventor of the principle of treating diabetes and obesity with TRPV1 inhibitors - a discovery-by-surprise during her PhD studies at Novo Nordisk, Denmark. Here she discovered that TRPV1 inhibitors would prevent glucose intolerance and body weight gain in spontaneously obese pre-diabetic rats. These results pointed to a new and previously undiscovered role of TRPV1 in regulating both blood glucose and body weight. Prior to in-licensing, XEN-D0501 had been found to have a good safety profile in other (non-diabetic) patient groups.

PILA PHARMA has to date completed two phase 2a clinical trials (PP-CT01 and PP-CT02), that both demonstrated that XEN-D0501 is well tolerated by in people living with obesity and type 2 diabetes. Further, in PP-CT02, it was demonstrated that XEN-D0501 (administered as 4 mg bi-daily for 28 days) - with statistical significance versus placebo - enhanced the endogenous insulin response to oral glucose. ANP, a cardiovascular biomarker for heart failure, was also highly statistically significantly reduced.

During 2023 the Company could report very good tolerability of XEN-D0501 following 13 weeks administration of very high doses in 2 animal species, and XEN-D0501 can thus progress into longer clinical trials. The next step is now to submit a clinical trial application for a dose-finding study in people living with obesity. The clinical trial application should be submitted around the end of Q1 2026. The ambition is to create a comprehensive and meaningful data package that supports XEN-D0501 as an oral, potential first-in-class drug candidate.

About obesity and diabetes

Obesity (BMI >30) is pandemic in its essence with estimates of more than 1 billion people living with it in 2025. Overweight (BMI >27) is also at staggeringly high levels with estimates of 4 billion people globally.

It is most often preceding the development of type 2 diabetes and is a serious risk-factor for not only developing type 2 diabetes but also co-morbidities resulting in "whole body dysfunction" and subsequent development of several diseases. The accumulated effect is a year-long reduction in quality of life for obese people with or without diabetes. Obesity leads to an increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease that eventually results in premature death and shortening of life duration. Recent advances and the development of effective anti-obesity drugs has proven that pharmacological weight management is possible and leads to obvious quality-of-life and longevity benefits for people living with obesity. Even long-term, public health costs are expected to be reduced if the clinically negative effects of the obesity pandemic are limited. This has sparked a general interest in future potential oral treatments that can meet the accessibility criteria needed to stimulate enormous and growing demand.

Diabetes is a similar spanning pandemic with strong ties to obesity, and with a staggering estimated prevalence of more than 828 million people living with diabetes corresponding to approximately 8-10% of the global adult population. Among these, its estimated that more than approximately 90 % of all diabetics suffer from type-2 diabetes, whilst approximately less than 10% suffers from type-1 diabetes. Despite recent therapeutic advances, large and growing unmet needs exist both from efficacy, safety, and accessibility standpoints.

Having previously completed two clinical trials in people living with overweight and diabetes, the Company is now, together with its clinical partner, preparing a clinical trial application with estimated submission around end of Q1 2026.

About erythromelalgia

Erythromelalgia is a rare disease where neurogenic inflammation plays a role in the development of symptoms. The disease can cause near-constant or episodic pain (ranging from mild tingling to severe burning sensations), and redness to extremities. It most commonly affects the feet but may also occur in the hands, face, or other parts of the body with both nerves and blood vessels involved. Symptoms are frequently managed through avoidance of pain triggers. The disorder can be extremely debilitating, with a significant negative impact on quality of life and with potential to impact mortality rates among young people and the suicide rates among adults. There are no current treatments available to patients, but it is widely believed by doctors that an oral solution with systemic effects would be highly preferable.

PILA PHARMA has made a draft clinical development plan for this project and the project is available for out-licensing. The Company is currently preparing to submit a clinical trial application with estimated submission around end of Q1 2026.