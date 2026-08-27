SmartCraft Group AB: SmartCraft Group AB (publ) Report Q2 2026 Interim report

August 27 2026 - SmartCraft Group AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: SMCRT) today announced its interim report for January-June 2026.

Strengthening the offering and organization while the market remains subdued

"Our customers are still facing low demand, and it is only in Sweden we notice clearer indications of a rebound. Our main focus is to support efficiency improvements for customers and position ourselves for accelerated growth as markets recover," says Jeremias Jansson, CEO, and continues "We are building a better and faster SmartCraft which adds value to its stakeholders. We have the resources and capabilities at hand so it's now about execution cadence."



Main events

Organic ARR growth of 6.8%. Improved market in Sweden, whilst demand in other markets remains subdued.

Enterprise restructuring to deliver SEK 15 M in annual savings from 2027, supporting margin uplift; SEK 7.2 M in one-off costs recognized in Q2.

Second quarter

ARR of SEK 513.7 M at the end of June (475.4), annual growth of 8.1%, of which 6.8% was organic.

Revenue for the second quarter was SEK 142.2 M (132.0), a growth of 7.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA was SEK 52.6 M (50.4), a margin of 37.0% (38.2).

Capitalized expenditure was SEK 14.6 M (11.6), resulting in Adjusted EBITDA-Capex of SEK 38.0 M (38.8), a margin of 26.7% (29.4%).

Profit for the quarter was SEK 24.3 M (26.1) and Return on Equity was 8.9% (10.5).

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 33.2 M (25.3).

Main events after the period

Strengthening the management team with the appointment of Thomas Staven as CPTO, effective October 1, 2026.

Presentation

Investors, analysts, and journalists are welcome to join an English language webcast presentation of the report on, Thursday 27 August 2026, at 14:00 CET.



Webcast link: https://youtube.com/live/IEWiLEQsi4U?feature=share

Contacts

Jeremias Jansson, CEO, +46 77 017 65 77, jeremias.jansson@smartcraft.com

Tobias Lindquist, CFO, +46 708 401456, tobias.lindquist@smartcraft.com

About Us

SmartCraft is the leading Nordic provider of mission-critical SaaS solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the construction industry, helping them improve productivity, margins, and resource efficiency. Today, the Group has more than 13,400 customers and 270 employees across Norway, Sweden, Finland, and the UK. SmartCraft was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2021 and subsequently listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in 2026.

This information is information that SmartCraft Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-27 08:15 CEST.