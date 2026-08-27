Eolus Aktiebolag: Eolus AB Interim Report 1 April - 30 June 2025

Capital allocation for greater value creation

1 April - 30 June 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 12 million (364).

Operating profit amounted to SEK -64 million (-74). Profit before tax amounted to SEK -73 million (-58).

Profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK -60 million (-38).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -2.40 (-1.51).

At the end of the period, Eolus had 1,271 (1,186) MW under asset management.

1 January - 30 June 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 643 million (2,338).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 177 million (90). Profit before tax amounted to SEK 158 million (71).

Profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK 103 million (-38).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 4.20 (2.09).

At the end of the period, Eolus had 1,271 (1,186) MW under asset management.

Significant events during the period

On 2 June, Eolus repurchased senior secured bonds with a nominal amount of SEK 71 million. Following the repurchase, the outstanding nominal amount of Eolus's bonds was SEK 479 million.

Significant events after the balance sheet date

On 16 July, the Swedish Government announced its decision to reject eleven applications for offshore wind power, including Eolus's two projects Västvind and Najaderna. As of 30 June 2026, capitalized costs for Västvind amounted to approximately SEK 48 million on Eolus's balance sheet. No value relating to Najaderna was recognized.

On 14 August, Eolus announced that it had received additional gross proceeds of approximately USD 25 million for the Centennial Flats project and that the forecast for remaining gross proceeds from the project had been increased to approximately USD 12 million. The milestone payments received are expected to have a positive net impact of approximately USD 20 million on operating profit and cash flow in Q3 2026.

Comment from CEO Per Witalisson

"As a pure-play developer with a strong financial position, Eolus is well equipped to navigate a hesitant market"

Invitation to the report presentation

At 10:00 a.m. today a webcast with teleconference will be held, where the report is presented by CEO Per Witalisson and CFO Catharina Persson. The presentation will be held in Swedish with the opportunity to ask questions in English and Swedish.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below:

https://portals.qbrick.com/eolus-q2-2026

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below:

Teleconference

Financial summary

6 months 6 months 12 months Full-year Unit Q2 2026 Q2 2025 2026 2025 Jul-Jun 2025 Net sales SEK m 12 364 643 2,338 2,215 3,911 Operating profit SEK m -64 -74 177 90 -223 -310 Profit before tax SEK m -73 -58 158 71 -322 -410 Net profit SEK m -60 -38 103 52 -305 -356 Earnings per share before and after dilution* SEK -2.40 -1.51 4.20 2.09 -11.82 -13.92









Equity per share* SEK m 51.54 64.67 51.54 64.67 51.54 46.09 Cashflow from operating activities SEK m -222 -327 203 1,086 901 1,783 Total assets SEK m 2,064 2,843 2,064 2,843 2,064 2,199 Net debt - /net cash +* SEK m 227 -698 227 -698 227 19









Order backlog SEK m 510 552 510 552 510 254 Project under construction MW 155 343 155 343 155 282 Taken into operation and handed over to customer MW - - 127 260 315 448 Project portfolio MW 14,797 26,198 14,797 26,198 14,797 15,820 Managed turbines MW 1,271 1,186 1,271 1,186 1,271 1,274









Equity/assets ratio* % 65 59 65 59 65 55 Return on equity after tax* % neg 19 neg 19 neg neg

For further information, please contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 702 65 16 15, per.witalisson@eolus.com

Harald Cavalli-Björkman, Investor Relations Manager, +46 705 90 32 04, harald.cavalli-bjorkman@eolus.com

About Eolus

Eolus is a leading developer of innovative and customized renewable energy solutions. We offer attractive and sustainable investments in the Nordics, the Baltics, Poland and the U.S. From development of greenfield projects to construction and operation of renewable energy assets, we are part of the entire value chain. For over three decades we have worked for a future where everyone can lead a fulfilling, yet sustainable life. Today, our project portfolio includes wind, solar and energy storage projects. Eolus - shaping the future of renewable energy.

Eolus's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.eolus.com

This information is information that Eolus is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-27 07:45 CEST.

Image Attachments

Eolus Boarp Wind Park