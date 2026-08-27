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WKN: A14UH1 | ISIN: SE0007075056 | Ticker-Symbol: 7EVB
Tradegate
27.08.26 | 09:05
3,880 Euro
-2,63 % -0,105
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EOLUS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EOLUS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9103,91510:08
3,9103,91510:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2026 07:45 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eolus Aktiebolag: Eolus AB Interim Report 1 April - 30 June 2025

Capital allocation for greater value creation

1 April - 30 June 2026

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 12 million (364).
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK -64 million (-74). Profit before tax amounted to SEK -73 million (-58).
  • Profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK -60 million (-38).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -2.40 (-1.51).
  • At the end of the period, Eolus had 1,271 (1,186) MW under asset management.

1 January - 30 June 2026

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 643 million (2,338).
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 177 million (90). Profit before tax amounted to SEK 158 million (71).
  • Profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK 103 million (-38).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 4.20 (2.09).
  • At the end of the period, Eolus had 1,271 (1,186) MW under asset management.

Significant events during the period

  • On 2 June, Eolus repurchased senior secured bonds with a nominal amount of SEK 71 million. Following the repurchase, the outstanding nominal amount of Eolus's bonds was SEK 479 million.

Significant events after the balance sheet date

  • On 16 July, the Swedish Government announced its decision to reject eleven applications for offshore wind power, including Eolus's two projects Västvind and Najaderna. As of 30 June 2026, capitalized costs for Västvind amounted to approximately SEK 48 million on Eolus's balance sheet. No value relating to Najaderna was recognized.
  • On 14 August, Eolus announced that it had received additional gross proceeds of approximately USD 25 million for the Centennial Flats project and that the forecast for remaining gross proceeds from the project had been increased to approximately USD 12 million. The milestone payments received are expected to have a positive net impact of approximately USD 20 million on operating profit and cash flow in Q3 2026.

Comment from CEO Per Witalisson

"As a pure-play developer with a strong financial position, Eolus is well equipped to navigate a hesitant market"

Invitation to the report presentation
At 10:00 a.m. today a webcast with teleconference will be held, where the report is presented by CEO Per Witalisson and CFO Catharina Persson. The presentation will be held in Swedish with the opportunity to ask questions in English and Swedish.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below:
https://portals.qbrick.com/eolus-q2-2026

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below:
Teleconference

Financial summary

6 months 6 months 12 months Full-year
Unit Q2 2026 Q2 2025 20262025Jul-Jun 2025
Net salesSEK m123646432,3382,2153,911
Operating profitSEK m-64-7417790-223-310
Profit before taxSEK m-73-5815871-322-410
Net profitSEK m-60-3810352-305-356
Earnings per share before and after dilution*SEK -2.40-1.514.202.09-11.82-13.92


Equity per share*SEK m51.5464.6751.5464.6751.5446.09
Cashflow from operating activitiesSEK m-222-3272031,0869011,783
Total assetsSEK m2,0642,8432,0642,8432,0642,199
Net debt - /net cash +*SEK m227-698227-69822719


Order backlogSEK m510552510552510254
Project under constructionMW 155343155343155282
Taken into operation and handed over to customerMW --127260315448
Project portfolioMW 14,79726,19814,79726,19814,79715,820
Managed turbinesMW 1,2711,1861,2711,1861,2711,274


Equity/assets ratio*% 655965596555
Return on equity after tax*%neg 19neg 19neg neg

For further information, please contact:
Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 702 65 16 15, per.witalisson@eolus.com
Harald Cavalli-Björkman, Investor Relations Manager, +46 705 90 32 04, harald.cavalli-bjorkman@eolus.com

About Eolus
Eolus is a leading developer of innovative and customized renewable energy solutions. We offer attractive and sustainable investments in the Nordics, the Baltics, Poland and the U.S. From development of greenfield projects to construction and operation of renewable energy assets, we are part of the entire value chain. For over three decades we have worked for a future where everyone can lead a fulfilling, yet sustainable life. Today, our project portfolio includes wind, solar and energy storage projects. Eolus - shaping the future of renewable energy.

Eolus's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.eolus.com

This information is information that Eolus is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-27 07:45 CEST.

Image Attachments
Eolus Boarp Wind Park

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.