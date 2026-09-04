Eolus Aktiebolag: Eolus sells mid-stage U.S. solar and battery project

Eolus has signed an agreement for the sale of a mid-stage U.S. solar and battery project. The buyer is an American renewable energy developer and operator that acquires all project rights as a result of the transaction.

Total revenues from the transaction are expected to amount to up to USD 6.5 million, of which Eolus has received USD 2.0 million. The payment received is expected to have a positive impact on EBIT and cash flow in Q3 2026. The remaining expected revenues of up to USD 4.5 million will be paid to Eolus based on achieved project milestones.

For further information, please contact:

Harald Cavalli-Björkman, Investor Relations Manager, +46 705 903 204, harald.cavalli-bjorkman@eolus.com

About Eolus

Eolus is a leading developer of innovative and customized renewable energy solutions. We offer attractive and sustainable investments in the Nordics, the Baltics, Poland and the U.S. From development of greenfield projects to construction and operation of renewable energy assets, we are part of the entire value chain. For over three decades we have worked for a future where everyone can lead a fulfilling, yet sustainable life. Today, our project portfolio includes wind, solar and energy storage projects. Eolus - shaping the future of renewable energy.

Eolus's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.eolus.com

This information is information that Eolus is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-04 08:00 CEST.

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