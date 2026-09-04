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WKN: A14UH1 | ISIN: SE0007075056 | Ticker-Symbol: 7EVB
Stuttgart
04.09.26 | 10:01
4,220 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EOLUS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EOLUS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2304,23510:27
4,2304,23510:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.09.2026 08:00 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eolus Aktiebolag: Eolus sells mid-stage U.S. solar and battery project

Eolus has signed an agreement for the sale of a mid-stage U.S. solar and battery project. The buyer is an American renewable energy developer and operator that acquires all project rights as a result of the transaction.

Total revenues from the transaction are expected to amount to up to USD 6.5 million, of which Eolus has received USD 2.0 million. The payment received is expected to have a positive impact on EBIT and cash flow in Q3 2026. The remaining expected revenues of up to USD 4.5 million will be paid to Eolus based on achieved project milestones.

For further information, please contact:
Harald Cavalli-Björkman, Investor Relations Manager, +46 705 903 204, harald.cavalli-bjorkman@eolus.com

About Eolus
Eolus is a leading developer of innovative and customized renewable energy solutions. We offer attractive and sustainable investments in the Nordics, the Baltics, Poland and the U.S. From development of greenfield projects to construction and operation of renewable energy assets, we are part of the entire value chain. For over three decades we have worked for a future where everyone can lead a fulfilling, yet sustainable life. Today, our project portfolio includes wind, solar and energy storage projects. Eolus - shaping the future of renewable energy.

Eolus's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.eolus.com

This information is information that Eolus is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-04 08:00 CEST.

Image Attachments
Eolus solar power

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.