Sleep Cycle AB: Sleep Cycle appoints Mikael Kågebäck as acting CEO

The Board of Directors of Sleep Cycle AB (publ) ("Sleep Cycle") has appointed Mikael Kågebäck, currently Chief Technology and Product Officer (CTPO) of the company, as acting CEO, effective as of 27 August 2026.

After Altor, through Snark BidCo AB, completed its public offer to the shareholders of Sleep Cycle in July 2026 and became the company's new principal owner, and a new Board of Directors was appointed, Sleep Cycle is undergoing a strategic review to further sharpen the company's direction ahead of its next growth phase. On the back of these changes, the Board of Directors and current CEO Erik Jivmark agree that this is the right time for a new leadership.

Under Erik Jivmark's leadership, the company has, among other things, begun broadening its business with platform products and a medtech initiative aimed at simpler risk assessment for sleep apnea. Erik Jivmark leaves his role on 27 August 2026.



"I want to thank Erik Jivmark for his contributions to Sleep Cycle, and for driving the strategic development over the past years, not least regarding the sleep apnea initiative. After the changes in ownership and appointment of a new board of directors, we agree that this is the right time for a new leadership. Mikael Kågebäck will now step in as acting CEO while a permanent CEO is being appointed. With his deep knowledge of the business, Mikael is the right person to keep up the pace during a transitional phase", says Andreas Källström Säfweräng, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sleep Cycle.

Mikael Kågebäck has been employed at Sleep Cycle since 2019, most recently as CTO and subsequently CTPO, and has in both roles played a central role in the development and operation of the technical platform. Mikael Kågebäck holds a PhD in Machine Learning and AI from Chalmers University of Technology and has previously worked in software development and technical leadership. During the period as acting CEO, Mikael Kågebäck will also remain CTO, retaining operational responsibility for the technology organization.



"I am honored by the trust placed in me to lead Sleep Cycle through a transitional phase and will work to ensure we continue to deliver a world-class customer experience", says Mikael Kågebäck, acting CEO of Sleep Cycle.

This information is information that Sleep Cycle is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-27 08:45 CEST.

Andreas Källström Säfwerän

Andreas.Kallstrom@altor.com

Elisabeth Hedman | CFO & Head of IR

elisabeth.hedman@sleepcycle.com | +46 76 282 8958

About Sleep Cycle

Sleep Cycle is dedicated to making healthy sleep accessible to everyone. Our app helps users to build hero habits, identify potential sleep issues, and gain valuable insights into their sleep patterns. Leveraging patented sound technology and over 4 billion analyzed sleep sessions, Sleep Cycle provides great accuracy and personalized guidance. As part of its broader partnership program, Sleep Cycle offers company partnerships including in-app promotions, tailored SDK solutions, and an extensive data library, enabling businesses to expand their offerings with sleep solutions and insights. Sleep Cycle is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker SLEEP, with its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.