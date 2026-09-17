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WKN: A3CR02 | ISIN: SE0015961404 | Ticker-Symbol: 1CW
Frankfurt
17.09.26 | 08:55
1,682 Euro
-4,86 % -0,086
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SLEEP CYCLE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SLEEP CYCLE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7742,18009:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2026 09:00 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Sleep Cycle AB: Sleep Cycle introduces a new way of working and intends to streamline the organisation - savings of approximately SEK 35 million on an annual basis

Sleep Cycle, the leading AI-driven sleep technology company, intends to implement a number of measures to streamline the organisation and move to a more AI-driven way of working, with fewer decision-making layers and smaller, more impactful teams staffed by seasoned leaders. The change is expected to affect around 15 positions, while a number of consultant engagements will also be ended.

The changes are expected to be fully implemented during the fourth quarter of 2026. Notice of redundancy has been filed with the Swedish Public Employment Service (Arbetsförmedlingen) and negotiations under the Swedish Co-Determination Act are being initiated with the trade unions concerned. The impact on product development and delivery capacity is expected to be limited.

Savings are estimated at approximately SEK 35 million on an annual basis, with full effect from the turn of the year 2026/2027. The restructuring is estimated to give rise to one-off costs of approximately SEK 7 million, the majority of which relates to contractual notice periods. The final effects will be determined once the negotiations under the Co-Determination Act have been concluded.

The measures follow a changed way of working and align the cost base with the company's current scale of operations. The company does not intend to discontinue any business areas. The reduction affects all parts of the business but is largest within support functions, marketing and sales.

The company will revert at a later stage, when the full effect of the changes is known, with any adjustments to its financial targets.

Mikael Kågebäck | CTO and Acting CEO
mikael.kageback@sleepcycle.com

Elisabeth Hedman | CFO & Head of IR
elisabeth.hedman@sleepcycle.com | +46 76 282 8958

About Sleep Cycle
Sleep Cycle is dedicated to making healthy sleep accessible to everyone. Our app helps users to build hero habits, identify potential sleep issues, and gain valuable insights into their sleep patterns. Leveraging patented sound technology and over 4 billion analyzed sleep sessions, Sleep Cycle provides great accuracy and personalized guidance. As part of its broader partnership program, Sleep Cycle offers company partnerships including in-app promotions, tailored SDK solutions, and an extensive data library, enabling businesses to expand their offerings with sleep solutions and insights. Sleep Cycle is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker SLEEP, with its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.

This information is information that Sleep Cycle is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-17 09:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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