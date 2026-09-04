Sleep Cycle AB: Sleep Cycle's sleep analysis moves inside the product as partner Moera launches temperature-regulating mattress toppers

Moera is the global IoT and Smart Home partner behind the multi-year licensing agreement Sleep Cycle announced in December 2025, and these temperature-regulating mattress toppers are the first products under it. The sleep analysis is built into the bed itself: it measures sleep and breathing through the night and adjusts temperature on its own, so the user only has to go to bed.

Sleep Cycle, the leading company in AI-driven sleep technology, today announced that its partner Moera is launching a new global product line for the connected bedroom. The products are powered by Sleep Cycle's patented AI sound model under an SDK licensing agreement within the "Powered by Sleep Cycle" program. Moera is the partner previously referred to by Sleep Cycle as a global IoT and Smart Home company in the multi-year SDK licensing agreement announced on 18 December 2025. This is not a new agreement - the partner is being named now that the products are approaching launch.

The model runs locally inside the topper, independent of any smartphone or app. The user does not need to wear a sensor or keep a phone in the room, and nothing has to be started manually. Without any contact, the topper tracks sleep stages and breathing rates through the night and adjusts temperature continuously based on what it measures. Measurement and response now sit inside a single product, working in real time.

"In this integration our analysis does not just produce insight, it drives what the product does next," says Mikael Kågebäck, CTO and acting CEO of Sleep Cycle. "It shows that Powered by Sleep Cycle can move into new product categories, and that our measurement is accurate enough to act on night after night."

The category of temperature-regulating bedding is growing globally, and products that act on sleep in real time depend on measuring it accurately in the first place. The partnership reflects Sleep Cycle's strategy of growing through licensing while retaining control of its core technology. The multi-year agreement contributes recurring licensing revenue to Sleep Cycle over the contract term.

"Temperature is one of the strongest levers we have in the bedroom, but it only works if we know what is happening to the sleeper during the night," says Weiyuan Xu, CEO of Moera. "Sleep Cycle's analysis sits inside the product, with nothing for the user to wear and no change to their routine, so our toppers can respond to real sleep data while the user sleeps."

For more information on Sleep Cycle's partner offering, visit https://sleepcycle.com/partnerships

About Moera

Moera is a consumer technology company developing intelligent products that improve everyday comfort and well-being. Its founding team brings 17 years of experience in the smart home and consumer electronics industries, spanning product development, engineering, manufacturing and global retail. Over the past decade the team has built long-standing relationships with major US retailers, supplying dozens of products tailored to different markets and customers, and in Japan with major offline retailers. Building on that industry experience and international retail network, Moera combines design, technology and user-centred development to create reliable and intuitive products for modern living.

Read more about Moera at https://moerasleep.com/

About Sleep Cycle

Sleep Cycle is dedicated to making healthy sleep accessible to everyone. Our app helps users to build hero habits, identify potential sleep issues, and gain valuable insights into their sleep patterns. Leveraging patented sound technology and over 4 billion analyzed sleep sessions, Sleep Cycle provides great accuracy and personalized guidance. As part of its broader partnership program, Sleep Cycle offers company partnerships including in-app promotions, tailored SDK solutions, and an extensive data library, enabling businesses to expand their offerings with sleep solutions and insights. Sleep Cycle is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker SLEEP, with its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Mikael Kågebäck | Acting CEO and CTO

mikael.kageback@sleepcycle.com

Elisabeth Hedman | CFO & Head of IR

elisabeth.hedman@sleepcycle.com | +46 76 282 8958