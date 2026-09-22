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WKN: A3CR02 | ISIN: SE0015961404 | Ticker-Symbol: 1CW
Frankfurt
22.09.26 | 09:55
1,786 Euro
-6,10 % -0,116
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SLEEP CYCLE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SLEEP CYCLE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7062,29016:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2026 14:30 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Sleep Cycle AB: Changes to Sleep Cycle's management team

Sleep Cycle AB (publ) announces that Peter Alsterberg, Chief Commercial Officer, is leaving the company and responsibility for the company's partnerships transfers to the Chief Product Officer.

Peter Alsterberg leaves his position on 16 October 2026 following a handover period.

Samuel Cyprian has taken up the position of Chief Product Officer, with responsibility for product, design and partnerships. He returns to Sleep Cycle, where he was Chief Product Officer until 2024, and comes most recently from Soundscape, which he co-founded. He has previously served as Chief Marketing Officer at Werlabs and VP Growth for Projectplace at Planview.

Elisabeth Hedman | CFO & Head of IR
elisabeth.hedman@sleepcycle.com | +46 76 282 8958

Mikael Kågebäck | CTO and Acting CEO
mikael.kageback@sleepcycle.com

About Sleep Cycle
Sleep Cycle is dedicated to making healthy sleep accessible to everyone. Our app helps users to build hero habits, identify potential sleep issues, and gain valuable insights into their sleep patterns. Leveraging patented sound technology and over 4 billion analyzed sleep sessions, Sleep Cycle provides great accuracy and personalized guidance. As part of its broader partnership program, Sleep Cycle offers company partnerships including in-app promotions, tailored SDK solutions, and an extensive data library, enabling businesses to expand their offerings with sleep solutions and insights. Sleep Cycle is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker SLEEP, with its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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