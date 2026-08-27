Questor Technology Inc.: Questor Technology Receives Remaining Funding Contribution Supporting 1500kW Heat-to-Power System Project

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. ("Questor" or the "Company") (TSX-V: QST) today announced that it has received funding of $305,060 from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) in support of the research and development of Questor's 1500 kW Organic Rankine Cycle ("ORC") Heat-to-Power Generation System. This funding marks the final NRC IRAP contribution towards this project. Support for the project was previously announced in the spring of 2026 and includes advisory services and funding totaling close to $2.35M through the NRC IRAP Clean Technology initiative.

"This funding enables Questor to advance a technology built to help industrial operators generate clean power from waste heat they are already producing," said Mike Lindsay, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. "This is an area of interest for many and of potential growth for Questor."

Questor's 1500kW ORC converts both high- and low-temperature waste heat into dispatchable electricity that can be consumed on-site or exported to the grid. Engineered as the natural companion to the Company's Q-Series Thermal Oxidizers, the integrated thermal oxidizer and ORC package delivers near-zero methane and greenhouse gas emissions alongside a quantifiable revenue stream from avoided power purchases, turning what was once a regulatory cost center into a margin-positive asset.

"We are pleased to have received advisory services and funding support from NRC IRAP," said Paul Huizinga, Chair of the Board. "This funding reflects the importance of this research to our work and brings us closer to realizing the full potential of this technology."

Many industrial sites throw heat away. Engines, turbines, furnaces and flare-gas combustors send hot exhaust up a stack, and that heat often carries more energy than the electricity the site buys. An Organic Rankine cycle turns part of it back into power. It works like a steam engine, but with a fluid that boils at a much lower temperature than water, so it can run on exhaust heat alone and burns no additional fuel. Questor's 1500 kW unit is designed to sit behind gas engines and turbines, industrial furnaces and the Company's own thermal oxidizers, returning heat that would otherwise be vented as electricity for use on site or for sale to the grid. The same principle applies wherever heat is wasted at scale: biogas and landfill engines, cement kilns, geothermal wells, and remote oil and gas facilities that generate their own power.

Investor Relations Contact:

Aly Sumar

Chief Financial Officer

Phone:403-571-1530

Email: investor@questortech.com

About Questor Technology Inc.

Questor Technology Inc., incorporated in Canada under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) is an environmental emissions reduction technology company founded in 1994, with global operations. The Company is focused on clean air technologies that safely and cost effectively improve air quality, support energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emission reductions. The Company designs, manufactures and services high efficiency clean combustion systems that destroy harmful pollutants, including Methane, Hydrogen Sulfide gas, Volatile Organic Hydrocarbons, Hazardous Air Pollutants and BTEX (Benzene, Toluene, Ethylbenzene and Xylene) gases within waste gas streams at 99.99 percent efficiency per its ISO 14034 Certification.

The Company also has proprietary heat to power generation technology and is currently targeting new markets including landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, cement plant waste heat in addition to a wide variety of oil and gas projects. The combination of Questor's clean combustion and power generation technologies can help clients achieve net zero emission targets for minimal cost.

The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "QST".

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.