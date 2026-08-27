

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $550.31 million, or $2.48 per share. This compares with $411.42 million, or $1.86 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $11.290 billion from $10.727 billion last year.



Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $550.31 Mln. vs. $411.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.48 vs. $1.86 last year. -Revenue: $11.290 Bln vs. $10.727 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.80 To $ 8.00 Full year revenue guidance: 4.0 % To 4.3 %



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