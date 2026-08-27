

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, discount retailer Dollar General Corp. (DG) raised its adjusted earnings, net sales growth and same-store sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026 to reflect its strong first half results and its improved outlook for the remainder of the year.



For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $7.80 to $8.00 per share on net sales growth of approximately 4.0 to 4.3 percent, with same-store sales growth of 2.5 to 2.9 percent.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $7.20 to $7.45 per share on net sales growth of 3.7 to 4.2 percent, with same-store sales growth of 2.2 to 2.7 percent.



The company continues to expect capital expenditures, including those related to investments in the company's strategic initiatives, in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion.



The Company is also reiterating its plans to execute approximately 4,730 real estate projects in fiscal year 2026, including opening approximately 450 new stores in the U.S. and approximately 10 new stores in Mexico, remodeling approximately 2,000 stores through Project Renovate, remodeling approximately 2,250 stores through Project Elevate, and relocating approximately 20 stores.



On Wednesday, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on or before October 20, 2026 to shareholders of record on October 6, 2026.



In Thursday's pre-market trading, DG is trading on the NYSE at $134.00, up $11.20 or 9.12 percent.



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