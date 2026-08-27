Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - Lion Rock Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROAR) (OTCQB: LRRIF) (FSE: KGB) ("Lion Rock" or the "Company") has completed a property-wide surface exploration program at the Volney Critical Minerals and Gold Project ("Volney" or the "Project") in South Dakota's Black Hills. Mapping and sampling identified visible tin and tantalum mineralization up to approximately 300 metres beyond previously reported mineralization, including coarse tantalite crystals up to approximately 10 centimetres at the Volney Lower Pit. Over 100 samples have been submitted for assay, and results will be used to define additional drill targets for the upcoming Phase 2 program.

Highlights

Visible tin and tantalum mineralization identified up to approximately 300 metres beyond previously reported mineralization, expanding the target base ahead of Phase 2

Coarse tantalite crystals up to approximately 10 centimetres observed in quartz-mica pegmatite at the Volney Lower Pit, and visible cassiterite identified at the Rough and Ready occurrence

Over 100 grab samples collected across the Project, approximately 60 testing gold targets and 48 testing tin and tantalum targets, covering both systems; assay results pending

Updated geological mapping has differentiated the pegmatites hosting lithium, tin and tantalum, allowing Phase 2 drilling to be aimed at the most prospective pegmatites for each commodity

The program covered the full Volney property, extending mapping well beyond the area tested by Phase 1 drilling (Figure 1), and the results are being incorporated into the Company's geological model to guide Phase 2 drill targeting.

Nav Dhaliwal, Executive Chairman, commented: "Our first drill program confirmed lithium, tin and tantalum over significant widths at Volney. This summer's surface program has extended the known mineralized area and greatly enhanced our understanding of the system. We are now planning an aggressive Phase 2 drill program while advancing metallurgical and processing studies, and progressing key permitting initiatives, including the State Mine License."





Figure 1: New 2026 surface mapping and sampling expands exploration beyond the Phase 1 drill-tested area at Volney



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Surface Sampling Program

Lion Rock collected over 100 grab samples across the Project, approximately 60 focused on gold targets and 48 on tin and tantalum targets. All samples have been submitted to SGS, the laboratory used for the Phase 1 drill program, maintaining continuity of analytical methods and QA/QC protocols.

New Tin and Tantalum Occurrences

Prospecting and mapping identified visible tantalum- and tin-bearing mineralization across multiple historic workings, and in areas extending approximately 300 metres beyond previously reported mineralization.

At the Volney Lower Pit, sampling targeted a tantalite-rich seam exposed in the pit face. Nearby quartz-mica pegmatite hosts coarse tantalite crystals reaching up to approximately 10 centimetres. At the Rough and Ready occurrence, sampling identified cassiterite-bearing quartz-mica pegmatite with visible cassiterite mineralization. Amblygonite-bearing pegmatite identified during mapping is considered prospective for lithium. All mineral identifications are visual and pending assay confirmation.

Updated mapping has differentiated the pegmatites hosting each commodity, giving Lion Rock a framework for commodity-specific targeting. Rather than treating all pegmatites as a single population, the Company can direct Phase 2 drilling at the most prospective pegmatites for lithium, tin or tantalum. The new interpretation is being integrated with Phase 1 drill results in the Company's 3D geological model to prioritize drill targets and better define the geometry and potential scale of individual pegmatite bodies.

Next Steps

Assay results will be reported once received, compiled and verified, and will be used to finalize Phase 2 drill targeting, which will expand on the Phase 1 drill area and test new targets identified by the surface program. Results from the gold-focused sampling will be reported separately.

Cautionary Note on Visual Observations

Mineral occurrences described in this news release were identified visually in the field. Visual identification of minerals is not a substitute for assay results and should not be considered indicative of grade. Assay results from the surface sampling program are pending and will be reported once received.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carl Ginn, P.Geo., consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

About Lion Rock Resources Inc.

Lion Rock Resources Inc. is advancing the lithium-tin-tantalum project of Volney, South Dakota. Volney is a past-producing critical minerals asset which additionally hosts a recently made gold discovery. It is located in a mining-friendly jurisdiction and surrounded by active gold operations. The property is easily accessible via an all-season road, has on-site power, and is less than one hour's drive from the US rail network. The Company is led by an award-winning team with a proven track record of mineral discoveries, project development, and financing.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", "potential", "indicative" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information is based on the current expectations of management of the Company. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation risks and uncertainties inherent in the exploration and development of mineral properties, the timing and outcome of permitting and licensing decisions, fluctuations in commodity prices, counterparty risk, market conditions, regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. In making the forward-looking statements in this press release, the Company has applied several material assumptions. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

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Source: Lion Rock Resources Inc.