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WKN: A35JS4 | ISIN: DE000A35JS40 | Ticker-Symbol: CLI
Tradegate
27.08.26 | 13:29
4,380 Euro
-2,45 % -0,110
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CLIQ DIGITAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3804,50013:48
4,3804,47013:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2026 13:30 Uhr
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CLIQ Digital AG: Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting

DÜSSELDORF, 27 August 2026 - At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of CLIQ Digital AG held today in Düsseldorf, all resolutions were duly passed. The full text of each resolution was included in the Invitation to the 2026 AGM to shareholders, published in July 2026, which together with the full voting results are available at https://cliqdigital.com/investors/news-eventsinvestors-news_events-agm.

Shareholders representing 65.16% of the total issued share capital and 65.16% of the total voting share capital (i.e. issued share capital minus treasury shares) attended the AGM.

The following agenda items were each approved by more than 94% of the valid votes cast, respectively, of the attending voting share capital:

ResolutionVotes in favor In %
2. Appropriation of Balance Sheet Profit2,900,08099.56
3. Discharge of Management Board2,693,98296.37
4. Discharge of Supervisory Board2,790,38596.48
5. Election of Auditor2,825,85097.01
6. Cancellation of Stock Option Programmes 2020 and 2022 and of the related conditional capital2,901,86099.64
7. Authorisation to issue convertible bonds, bonds with warrants and/or profit participation rights and Conditional Capital 2026/I2,813,66396.61
8.1 Capital increase from Company funds2,756,82894.63
8.2 Ordinary capital reduction2,756,76294.63
8.3 Reduction of Conditional Capital 2026/I2,754,56894.56
9. Cancellation of Authorised Capital 2022 and creation of Authorised Capital 20262,753,28694.51

Dividend

The AGM resolved to distribute a dividend of €0.04 per dividend-entitled share for fiscal year 2025 (agenda item 2). Based on 4,470,614 dividend-entitled shares, this corresponds to a total distribution of €178,824.56. The dividend timeline is as follows:

- Ex-dividend date: Friday 28 August 2026

- Record date: Monday 31 August 2026

- Payment date: Tuesday 1 September 2026

The remaining balance sheet profit (Bilanzgewinn) of CLIQ Digital AG after payment of the dividend is to be carried forward to the next business year.

About CLIQ

The CLIQ Group is a data-driven online performance marketing company that sells bundled subscription-based digital products to consumers worldwide. The Group licenses content from partners, bundles it to digital products, and sells them via performance marketing. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam and Paris.

CLIQ Digital is listed in the Basic Board segment of the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A35JS40, GSIN/WKN: A35JS4). Pursuant to Section 2 (5) of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG), the Open Market does not constitute an organised or regulated market.

Visit our website https://cliqdigital.com/investors. Here you will find all publications and further information about CLIQ. You can also follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact

CLIQ Digital AG
Oststraße 54
40211 Düsseldorf, Germany
investors@cliqdigital.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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