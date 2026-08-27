Learning Tree International, Inc: Learning Tree Launches Instructor-Led Preparation Courses for Anthropic's Claude Certifications

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Tree International today announced a new suite of live, instructor-led preparation courses for Anthropic's Claude certifications, giving organizations a structured path to build role-based Claude expertise across business, developer, and architecture teams.

As organizations move from AI experimentation to enterprise implementation, many need teams that can use AI tools responsibly, securely, and effectively in real business workflows. Anthropic's Claude has become a leading enterprise AI solution, recognized for advanced reasoning, large-context analysis, coding support, and an emphasis on responsible AI.

Learning Tree's Claude Certification Preparation courses help organizations develop validated, role-based expertise for business professionals, developers, and architects. Aligned to Anthropic's certification portfolio, the programs combine exam preparation with practical instruction on designing, developing, governing, and operationalizing Claude-powered solutions in enterprise environments.

Preparing Professionals Across Anthropic's Certification Portfolio

Learning Tree's new courses support preparation for Anthropic's four current role-based certifications:

Claude Certified Associate - Foundations (CCA-F) for professionals building foundational Claude knowledge and responsible AI practices.

for professionals building foundational Claude knowledge and responsible AI practices. Claude Certified Architect - Foundations (CCAR-F) for professionals designing Claude solutions and understanding enterprise architecture fundamentals.

for professionals designing Claude solutions and understanding enterprise architecture fundamentals. Claude Certified Architect - Professional (CCAR-P) for experienced architects responsible for enterprise implementation, governance, security, and scalability.

for experienced architects responsible for enterprise implementation, governance, security, and scalability. Claude Certified Developer - Foundations (CCDV-F) for developers building applications, workflows, and integrations powered by Claude.





Together, these certifications create a structured learning pathway for organizations seeking to develop AI capabilities across business users, developers, architects, and technical leaders.

The new Claude certification preparation courses are available through live, instructor-led virtual delivery and private team training, giving individual professionals and enterprise teams flexible options to build role-based Claude skills. Private training can also be tailored to support broader certification, skills development, and workforce readiness goals.

Anthropic certification exams are currently available to eligible individuals employed by organizations in the Claude Partner Network, with final exam eligibility determined by Anthropic.

"Organizations need professionals who can confidently put Claude to work in real business environments," said Magnus Nylund, Chief Operating Officer of Learning Tree International. "Our instructor-led courses combine hands-on experience with certification preparation, helping professionals build validated Claude skills while enabling organizations to accelerate secure, responsible AI adoption."

Led by instructors who hold Anthropic Claude architect certifications, the courses include hands-on labs, enterprise-focused use cases, expert coaching, and mock examinations. Learners gain practical experience applying Claude to business challenges while preparing for certification exams, including use cases in productivity, workflow automation, software development, research and analysis, and enterprise decision-making.

Organizations benefit from a workforce prepared to build, govern, and scale Claude-powered solutions-reducing implementation risk, accelerating readiness, and creating a consistent approach to responsible AI adoption across teams.

Learning Tree's Claude curriculum helps organizations align business, developer, architect, and technical leadership teams around a shared approach to responsible AI adoption and practical Claude implementation.

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International is a global leader in workforce development and technology training solutions. For more than 50 years, Learning Tree has helped organizations and professionals around the world build the critical skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing landscape. The company's instructor-led and hybrid learning programs empower individuals and organizations to accelerate transformation, improve performance, and achieve lasting results. Its AI Adoption Framework helps organizations build the readiness, role-based skills, and governance practices needed to translate AI-enabled technology investments into measurable business outcomes. Visit www.LearningTree.com to learn more.

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