

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (NWWCF) revealed a profit for its first half that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled RMB22.793 billion, or RMB7.31 per share. This compares with RMB14.799 billion, or RMB4.74 per share, last year.



Excluding items, New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of RMB22.829 billion or RMB7.32 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 18.9% to RMB83.258 billion from RMB70.041 billion last year.



New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: RMB22.793 Bln. vs. RMB14.799 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB7.31 vs. RMB4.74 last year. -Revenue: RMB83.258 Bln vs. RMB70.041 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News