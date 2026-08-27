

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets got a boost from the strong earnings update and forecast from AI hardware giant NVIDIA. The rally helped quell the discomfort triggered by sticky inflation readings from the U.S. which showed annual PCE Price Index way above the Fed's 2-percent target.



Wall Street Futures are however directionless around the flatline as anxiety ahead of the Jackson Hole central bankers' symposium and the speech by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh weighed on sentiment. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly negative note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has edged up amidst the lingering geopolitical uncertainty. Ten-year sovereign bond yields mostly hardened.



Both the crude oil price benchmarks are trading with mild gains. Gold extended losses. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mostly positive note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 53,461.50, down 0.01% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,716.70, up 0.53% Germany's DAX at 26,323.50, up 0.03% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,816.75, down 0.56% France's CAC 40 at 8,364.19, down 1.16% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,452.00, down 0.29% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 66,168.00, down 0.14% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 9,038.20, down 0.98% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,956.57, up 1.13% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,565.74, down 0.34% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,912.37, up 1.53%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 99.23, up 0.07% EUR/USD at 1.1641, down 0.10% GBP/USD at 1.3577, down 0.14% USD/JPY at 159.48, up 0.11% USD/CHF at 0.8059, up 0.06% AUD/USD at 0.7180, up 0.11%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.669%, up 0.11% Germany at 3.2531%, up 0.83% France at 4.106%, up 0.69% U.K. at 5.0361%, down 0.01% Japan at 2.895%, up 0.35%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $87.38, up 0.51% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $82.39, up 0.19% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,643.14, down 0.22% Silver Futures (Sep) at $68.30, up 0.40%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $79,622.24 up 1.16% Ethereum at $2,507.43, up 1.58% BNB at $707.12, up 0.06% XRP at $1.43, down 0.37% Solana at $104.07, up 6.76%



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