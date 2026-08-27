TVCMALL Showcases One-Stop Mobile Accessories Wholesale and Brand Distribution Solutions at IFA 2026



BERLIN, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IFA Berlin 2026 brings together global technology brands, retailers and industry professionals to explore the latest innovations shaping the consumer electronics market, discover emerging opportunities and prepare for the next stage of market growth.



At IFA 2026, TVCMALL, a leading one-stop mobile accessories wholesaler in Europe, will showcase how its 18 years of B2B wholesale experience have built integrated sourcing and supply chain capabilities, helping global retailers access more efficient, flexible and reliable procurement solutions while reducing overall sourcing and operating costs.



A key highlight of the showcase will be TVCMALL's One-Stop Wholesale Solution, designed to support independent online retailers, marketplace sellers, retail chains and professional buyers worldwide. By integrating multiple sourcing functions through one platform, the solution helps customers simplify procurement and improve purchasing efficiency. TVCMALL has established long-term partnerships with European customers across markets including Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands, as well as other emerging markets worldwide.



With access toacross mobile accessories, consumer electronics and emerging technology categories, TVCMALL enables retailers to discover more product opportunities through one platform. Backed byand, customers can test new categories, respond faster to market changes and reduce procurement complexity through customization, quality control, order consolidation, logistics support andTVCMALL will also highlight its, supporting leading mobile accessories brands including. By bringing together trusted brand resources on one platform, TVCMALL enables B2B buyers to access more differentiated products, expand their assortments and explore new business opportunities with greater efficiency.As AI continues to influence consumer technology and purchasing trends, TVCMALL is exploringto help customers identify emerging opportunities, discover relevant products and improve sourcing efficiency.Visitors can also explore a curated selection of mobile accessories and consumer electronics, including phone protection products, charging solutions, cables, smart accessories and other trend-driven products designed for upcoming devices such as theVisitduring IFA 2026.ContactCompany: TVCMALLContact Person: Kim ShiEmail: sales@tvcmall.comAddress: Shenzhen ChinaWebsite: www.tvcmall.com

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