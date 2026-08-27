Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 27.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Jetzt darf dieser Small-Cap US-Kunden an die Crypto.com-Börse führen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860437 | ISIN: US5207761058 | Ticker-Symbol: LW2
Frankfurt
27.08.26 | 08:04
29,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DISTRIBUTION SOLUTIONS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DISTRIBUTION SOLUTIONS GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,40030,20017:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2026 16:10 Uhr
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

TVCMALL Showcases One-Stop Mobile Accessories Wholesale and Brand Distribution Solutions at IFA 2026

leading mobile accessories wholesaler in Europe TVCMALL
BERLIN, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IFA Berlin 2026 brings together global technology brands, retailers and industry professionals to explore the latest innovations shaping the consumer electronics market, discover emerging opportunities and prepare for the next stage of market growth.

At IFA 2026, TVCMALL, a leading one-stop mobile accessories wholesaler in Europe, will showcase how its 18 years of B2B wholesale experience have built integrated sourcing and supply chain capabilities, helping global retailers access more efficient, flexible and reliable procurement solutions while reducing overall sourcing and operating costs.

A key highlight of the showcase will be TVCMALL's One-Stop Wholesale Solution, designed to support independent online retailers, marketplace sellers, retail chains and professional buyers worldwide. By integrating multiple sourcing functions through one platform, the solution helps customers simplify procurement and improve purchasing efficiency. TVCMALL has established long-term partnerships with European customers across markets including Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands, as well as other emerging markets worldwide.


With access to 1.2M+ SKUs across mobile accessories, consumer electronics and emerging technology categories, TVCMALL enables retailers to discover more product opportunities through one platform. Backed by 10,000+ new products added weekly and 95% of products available without MOQ, customers can test new categories, respond faster to market changes and reduce procurement complexity through customization, quality control, order consolidation, logistics support and dedicated VIP services.

TVCMALL will also highlight its Brand Distribution Solution, supporting leading mobile accessories brands including RHINOSHIELD, TORRAS, JOYROOM, AULUMU, CASEME, CASEKOO and DUX DUCIS. By bringing together trusted brand resources on one platform, TVCMALL enables B2B buyers to access more differentiated products, expand their assortments and explore new business opportunities with greater efficiency.

As AI continues to influence consumer technology and purchasing trends, TVCMALL is exploring AI-powered product recommendation services to help customers identify emerging opportunities, discover relevant products and improve sourcing efficiency.

Visitors can also explore a curated selection of mobile accessories and consumer electronics, including phone protection products, charging solutions, cables, smart accessories and other trend-driven products designed for upcoming devices such as the iPhone 18 series.

Visit TVCMALL at Booth H3.2-159 during IFA 2026.

Contact
Company: TVCMALL
Contact Person: Kim Shi
Email: sales@tvcmall.com
Address: Shenzhen China
Website: www.tvcmall.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1648bc19-5304-4660-b898-0d8bb5d3598b


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.