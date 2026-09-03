IFA Berlin 2026 brings the global consumer technology industry together, offering retailers and buyers an early look at the products, technologies and brands shaping the next retail cycle while creating new opportunities for sustainable growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260821631656/en/

TVCMALL Empowers Online Retailers with One-Stop Wholesale and Brand Distribution Solutions at IFA 2026

At IFA 2026, TVCMALL, a leading one-stop mobile accessories wholesaler in Europe, will showcase how its integrated wholesale and supply chain capabilities help retailers simplify sourcing, discover new product opportunities and build competitive assortments through one platform.

A key focus of the showcase will be TVCMALL's One-Stop Wholesale Solution, designed for independent online retailers, marketplace sellers, retail chains and professional buyers worldwide. Built on 18 years of B2B wholesale experience, the solution combines product selection, sourcing support, customization services, quality control, logistics solutions and dedicated 1-on-1 VIP services to help customers improve procurement efficiency and reduce supply chain complexity.

With access to 1.2M+ SKUs across mobile accessories, consumer electronics and emerging technology categories, TVCMALL enables retailers to explore more opportunities in fast-changing markets. Backed by 10,000+ new products added weekly and 95% of products available without MOQ, buyers can test new categories, respond faster to market trends and optimize their product selections with greater flexibility.

Beyond wholesale sourcing, TVCMALL will also highlight its Brand Distribution Solution, featuring leading mobile accessories brands including RHINOSHIELD, TORRASJOYROOM, AULUMU, CASEME, CASEKOO and DUX DUCIS. By bringing trusted brand resources together on one platform, TVCMALL helps B2B buyers access differentiated products, expand their assortments and identify new business opportunities more efficiently.

As AI continues to influence consumer technology and retail trends, TVCMALL is exploring AI-powered product recommendation services to support smarter product selection. The showcase will feature emerging AI consumer electronics, including the Q17 AI Voice Thermal Printer, S20 Pro AI Translator with ChatGPT connectivity and L805 AI Smart Camera Glasses. It will also present accessories prepared for upcoming devices such as the iPhone 18 series

Visitors can also discover a curated selection of mobile accessories and consumer electronics at Booth H3.2-159, including phone protection products, charging solutions, cables, smart accessories and trend-driven products.

Looking ahead, TVCMALL will continue strengthening its product resources, supply chain capabilities and digital services to help global retailers achieve smarter sourcing and sustainable growth

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260821631656/en/

Contacts:

Company: TVCMALL

Contact Person: Kim Shi

Email: sales@tvcmall.com

Address: Shenzhen China

Website: www.tvcmall.com