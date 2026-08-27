



TOKYO, Aug 27, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has started sales in Europe of the TEU series, a new lineup for the Preciso brand of all-electric-driven transport refrigeration units. Sales will be handled by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Transport Europe GmbH (MTTE), MHI's European sales arm based in Osnabruck, Germany.Europe is pursuing measures for decarbonization and air quality improvement, especially in urban areas, accelerating the shift to intra-city logistics using vehicles with lower environmental impact. The freight transportation sector in particular is making full-fledged efforts to introduce electric vehicles in many countries and cities across the region, and further adoption is expected going forward. With such rapidly advancing electrification, TRU for the European market, in addition to high environmental performance, need to be adaptable to varied mounting constraints to flexibly accommodate the various battery installations in electric vehicles. Further, achieving both transport quality and operational efficiency through high energy-saving performance that considers overall vehicle efficiency, and compatibility with multiple temperature ranges, has become a key requirement.To meet these needs, MHI Thermal Systems has adopted a modular structure for the TEU series, a first for its product lines, achieving both compactness and weight reduction. By separating the main components of the refrigeration unit-the condenser, evaporator and compressor-into the smallest possible compact modules, the unit can be easily installed in many types of electric vehicles with wide and varied fitting constraints, without interfering with the configuration.In addition, compared to the TU series of conventional sub-engine trailer units, which use a dedicated genset for the refrigeration unit separate from the vehicle's engine, the main unit size of the TEU series has been reduced by around 30% by volume, with a 40% smaller required opening width and area, and a 55% reduction in weight. The compact and lightweight modular structure of the TRU also contributes to extending the range of electric vehicles with lightweight, high-capacity batteries.Despite its compact size, the TEU series has high refrigeration capacity suitable for large trucks, made possible by using an "economizer cycle," a configuration in which a portion of the refrigerant is branched, used to cool the main refrigerant flow, and then injected into the intermediate stage of the compressor during the compression process, thereby enhancing refrigeration capacity. The TEU series also supports a wide range of power supply types, including electric vehicle batteries, vehicle-mounted generator, and dedicated TRU batteries, making it suitable for a wide range of vehicles.The TEU1400MA is a multi-evaporator system that enables simultaneous transport of cargo at different temperature ranges in a single vehicle. Installation of four types of evaporators of different sizes in partitioned compartments in the cargo compartment allows for simultaneous regulation of multiple temperature zones, supporting flexible operations for carriers.Going forward, MHI Thermal Systems will continue to promote CO2 reduction through advancement in electric systems using inverter technology that enhances energy savings and temperature control, as well as improving operational efficiency with multi-evaporator systems. By addressing the challenges facing the logistics industry, such as working style reforms, improved transport efficiency, and environmental compliance, MHI Thermal Systems will contribute to the realization of safe and secure transport.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.