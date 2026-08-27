TOKYO, Japan, Aug 27, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation's (NEC; TSE: 6701) ecosystem-based corporate venture capital (CVC) fund, NEC Orchestrating Future Fund (NOFF) (*1), has invested in Dexmate, Inc. (Dexmate), a U.S. startup providing the AI-controlled humanoid robot "VEGA" and a Physical AI development platform.In recent years, advances in generative AI have raised expectations not only for the enhancement of operations and services in the digital realm, but also for "Physical AI," AI capable of safely interacting with people and environments in the real world. However, in the development and operation of robots, one of the most representative application areas of Physical AI, a wide range of elements are required, including sensors, control systems, training data, simulation environments, and on-site tuning, which together create significant hurdles to adoption.Dexmate was founded in 2024 by researchers in the field of AI robotics. The company offers an integrated solution combining its AI-controlled humanoid robot "VEGA" with a Physical AI development platform that enables anyone to easily develop, configure, and operate AI-powered robots. This integrated approach is expected to dramatically streamline the entire process, from purpose-specific robot development to on-site deployment, thereby accelerating the practical implementation of Physical AI.By combining Dexmate's cutting-edge technology with NEC's long-cultivated advanced technologies and broad industry expertise, the two companies will explore collaboration opportunities aimed at the real-world implementation of Physical AI across a wide range of fields.Comments from both companies are as follows:Dexmate Co-Founder & CEO Tao ChenWe are honored to welcome the investment from the NEC Orchestrating Future Fund and deeply appreciate their confidence in our Physical AI technology. Dexmate's humanoid robot "VEGA" and integrated Physical AI development platform fundamentally lower the barriers to robot development and deployment by enabling anyone to easily design, configure, and operate AI-powered robots in real-world environments. Through this strategic partnership with NEC and their global expertise, we look forward to deploying our technology at scale and jointly accelerating the real-world implementation of Physical AI across a wide range of industries.NEC Corporate SVP Shigeki WadaNEC has long been engaged in the research, development, and real-world implementation of AI technologies. Through dialogue with Dexmate, we aim to explore new possibilities for value creation in the Physical AI domain and, together with our partners, contribute to solving the challenges faced by customers and society.Under the message "The future is ours to shape," NEC drives open innovation in new business development through diverse co-creation with startups and partner companies (*2). By combining cutting-edge technologies with cross-sector collaboration, we continue to generate new social value and shape the future.(*1) The ecosystem-based corporate venture capital (CVC) fund is participated in by multiple investors who share the vision of NEC's future society concept "NEC 2030 VISION."https://www.nec.com/en/global/innovation/noff/(*2) NEC Open Innovationhttps://www.nec.com/en/global/innovation/About NECThe NEC Group leverages technology to create social value and promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. NEC Corporation was established in 1899. Today, the NEC Group's approximately 110,000 employees utilize world-leading AI, security, and communications technologies to solve the most pressing needs of customers and society.For more information, please visit https://www.nec.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.