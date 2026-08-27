Regulatory News:

ABL Diagnostics (Paris:ABLD) informs its shareholders that they are invited to attend an Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at 11:00 a.m., at the offices of the law firm De Gaulle Fleurance Associés, located at 9 rue Boissy d'Anglas, 75008 Paris, France.

This General Meeting is being held to consider and vote on the proposed transfer of the listing of the Company's shares from the regulated market of Euronext Paris to the multilateral trading facility Euronext Growth Paris, as well as on the proposed change of the Company's corporate name.

The notice of meeting, containing the agenda, the text of the proposed resolutions, and the principal terms and conditions for participation and voting at the General Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on August 12, 2026.

This notice of meeting and all documents relating to the General Meeting referred to in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available for consultation on the Company's website: https://www.abldiagnostics.com/newsroom/legal.

Other documents and information relating to this General Meeting are also available to shareholders in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)

ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:

Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection UltraGene, and

Genotyping by DNA sequencing DeepChek.

ABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.

Following the acquisition of TEXCELL's operations, ABL Diagnostics is expanding its activities in the life sciences sector by integrating expertise and services dedicated to virology, biosafety testing and biopharmaceutical development support.

ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.

An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:

HIV Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.

SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C Advanced Detection Solutions.

Microbiome and taxonomy 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.

Other viral and bacterial targets Comprehensive molecular assays.

Integrated Solutions

Real-time syndromic PCR tests

Nadis Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.

ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260827338908/en/

Contacts:

ABL Diagnostics SA

Société anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 euros

Headquarters: 72C route de Thionville 57140 WOIPPY

552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ

Tel: +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50

Email: info@abldiagnostics.com

https://www.abldiagnostics.com/