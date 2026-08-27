Announcement from Systemair AB (publ) Annual General Meeting 2026

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemair (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) held its Annual General Meeting today, on August 27, 2026 in the Systemair Expo in Skinnskatteberg, Sweden. At the meeting, 182 voting shareholders were present, alternatively submitted valid postal votes, which corresponds to 87.58 % of the total number of votes and shares in the company. The Meeting voted in favour of the Board's and the Nomination committee's proposal in all suggestions. The main content of the most important decisions was:

Dividend and discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") resolved to approve the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2025/2026. The Board's proposal of a dividend of SEK 1.45 per share was approved. The record date was set to Monday, September 31, 2026. The dividend will be paid on Thursday, September 3, 2026, through Euroclear Sweden AB. The AGM granted the Board and the CEO discharge from liability for the financial year 2025/2026.

Board

The AGM resolved that the number of Board members shall be six, with no deputy members. The AGM resolved to re-elect Patrik Nolåker, Gerald Engström, Gunilla Spongh, Niklas Engström, Peter Fenkl and Åsa Söderström Winberg as Board members. Patrik Nolåker was re-elected Chairman of the Board. Gerald Engström was re-elected vice Chairman of the Board The AGM resolved to approve the proposed remuneration to the Board announced in the notice convening the AGM.

Auditor

The AGM re-elected Ernst & Young AB as the company's auditor. The AGM resolved that the auditor's fee shall be paid in accordance with the approved invoice.

Renumeration report, the Board's proposal regarding guidelines for remuneration to senior executives and incentive program

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to approve the Board's remuneration report and the Board's proposal for a resolution regarding guidelines for remuneration to senior executives.

Authorisation for the Board to acquire (repurchase) shares in company for the purpose of LTIP 2025

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to authorise the Board to decide on the acquisition (re-purchase) of a maximum of 147,500 shares in the company for the purpose of LTIP 2025.

Authorisation for the Board to acquire (repurchase) and transfer shares in the company

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to authorise the Board to decide on the acquisition (re-purchase) and sale of shares in the company. Maximum number of shares may be acquired (repurchased) so that the company's holding at any time does not exceed five per cent of all shares in the company.

Resolution to authorize the Board to issue shares

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to authorize the Board to decide upon to increase the company's share capital by issuing new shares in the company. The company may issue up to a maximum of ten per cent of the number of shares in the company based on the number of shares at the time when the authorisation is first exercised.

For further information, please contact:

Patrik Nolåker, Chairman of the Board, +46 70 417 85 01

Robert Larsson, CEO, +46 72 232 95 70

Anders Ulff, CFO + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com

Note: The information is available in both a Swedish and an English version for publication on August 27, 2026 at 17.15.

Systemair in brief

Systemair (SYSR) is a leading ventilation Group that helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products and solutions. The Group's products are mainly marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech, and Menerga brands. The Systemair Group is conducting business in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. In the 2025/26 financial year, the Systemair Group employed approximately 7,400 people and had sales of SEK 12.5 billion. Systemair has reported an operating profit ever since it was founded in 1974, and over the past 10 years growth in net sales has averaged 7.7% per year. Systemair is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm's Large Cap List.

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